Admiral Markets AS Unaudited Financial Results for 12 months of 2025

In 2025, lower client trading activity in the Group's core European markets, together with the ongoing impact of a temporary pause in EU client onboarding, materially reduced net trading income.

Net trading income was EUR -1.0 million (2024: EUR 13.5 million).

Net loss was EUR -16.2 million (2024: net profit EUR 0.4 million).

The number of active clients stood at 29,455. Rebuilding and expanding the client base is our key focus.





In 2024, Admirals Europe Ltd. voluntarily paused onboarding of new EU clients while implementing enhancements following CySEC supervisory engagement. This pause reduced new client inflows and continued to affect the client base into 2025.

Admirals resumed EU client onboarding in March 2025. Client acquisition efforts increased in the second quarter of 2025, with a focus on responsible growth, client experience, and compliance.

Looking ahead, the Group's priorities are to rebuild the active client base, improve client activation and retention, and maintain disciplined cost management and a strong compliance framework. The Group believes these actions support a return to more stable performance and long-term value creation for stakeholders.

Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of euros) 31.12.2025 31.12.2024 Assets Due from credit institutions 17,576 19,381 Due from investment companies 9,304 13,362 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 809 1,602 Loans and receivables 25,126 29,231 Inventories 235 665 Other assets 824 650 Investment into subsidiaries 4,180 4,180 Tangible fixed assets 987 1,041 Right-of-use asset 1,276 1,757 Intangible fixed assets 1,711 2,821 Total assets 62,028 74,690 Liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 596 333 Liabilities and prepayments 4,497 744 Subordinated debt securities 1,347 1,347 Lease liabilities 1,507 2,025 Total liabilities 7,947 4,449 Equity Share capital 2,586 2,586 Statutory reserve capital 259 259 Retained earnings 51,236 67,396 Total equity 54,081 70,241 Total liabilities and equity 62,028 74,690

Statement of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of euros) 2025 2024 Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers 18,488 37,435 Brokerage and commission fee revenue 804 1,062 Brokerage and commission fee expense -20,523 -25,451 Other trading activity related income 292 418 Other trading activityrelated expense -68 0 Net income from trading -1,007 13,464 Other income similar to interest 0 85 Interest income calculated using the effective interest method -1,039 1,366 Interest expense -144 -155 Other income 560 433 Other expense -429 0 Net gains on exchange rate changes -642 198 Net loss from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss -178 -1,358 Personnel expenses -3,829 -4,019 Operating expenses -9,344 -7,642 Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets -1,704 -1,532 Depreciation of right-of-use assets -482 -485 (Loss) / Profit before income tax -16,160 355 Income tax 0 0 Net (loss) / profit for the reporting period -16,160 355 Comprehensive income for the reporting period -16,160 355 Basic and diluted earnings per share -40,00 0,88

Additional information:

Alexander Tsikhilov

Chairman of the Management Board of Admirals Group AS

alexander.tsikhilov@admirals.com

+372 6309 300

https://www.admirals.group/