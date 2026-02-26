Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2026 14:36 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Admiral Markets AS Unaudited Financial Results for 12 months of 2025

Admiral Markets AS Unaudited Financial Results for 12 months of 2025

In 2025, lower client trading activity in the Group's core European markets, together with the ongoing impact of a temporary pause in EU client onboarding, materially reduced net trading income.

  • Net trading income was EUR -1.0 million (2024: EUR 13.5 million).
  • Net loss was EUR -16.2 million (2024: net profit EUR 0.4 million).
  • The number of active clients stood at 29,455. Rebuilding and expanding the client base is our key focus.

In 2024, Admirals Europe Ltd. voluntarily paused onboarding of new EU clients while implementing enhancements following CySEC supervisory engagement. This pause reduced new client inflows and continued to affect the client base into 2025.

Admirals resumed EU client onboarding in March 2025. Client acquisition efforts increased in the second quarter of 2025, with a focus on responsible growth, client experience, and compliance.

Looking ahead, the Group's priorities are to rebuild the active client base, improve client activation and retention, and maintain disciplined cost management and a strong compliance framework. The Group believes these actions support a return to more stable performance and long-term value creation for stakeholders.

Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of euros)31.12.202531.12.2024
Assets
Due from credit institutions17,57619,381
Due from investment companies9,30413,362
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss8091,602
Loans and receivables25,12629,231
Inventories235665
Other assets824650
Investment into subsidiaries4,1804,180
Tangible fixed assets9871,041
Right-of-use asset1,2761,757
Intangible fixed assets1,7112,821
Total assets62,02874,690
Liabilities
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss596333
Liabilities and prepayments4,497744
Subordinated debt securities1,3471,347
Lease liabilities1,5072,025
Total liabilities7,9474,449
Equity
Share capital2,5862,586
Statutory reserve capital259259
Retained earnings51,23667,396
Total equity54,08170,241
Total liabilities and equity62,02874,690

Statement of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of euros)20252024
Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers18,48837,435
Brokerage and commission fee revenue8041,062
Brokerage and commission fee expense-20,523-25,451
Other trading activity related income292418
Other trading activityrelated expense-680
Net income from trading-1,00713,464
Other income similar to interest085
Interest income calculated using the effective interest method-1,0391,366
Interest expense-144-155
Other income560433
Other expense-4290
Net gains on exchange rate changes-642198
Net loss from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-178-1,358
Personnel expenses-3,829-4,019
Operating expenses-9,344-7,642
Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets-1,704-1,532
Depreciation of right-of-use assets-482-485
(Loss) / Profit before income tax-16,160355
Income tax00
Net (loss) / profit for the reporting period-16,160355
Comprehensive income for the reporting period-16,160355
Basic and diluted earnings per share-40,000,88

Additional information:

Alexander Tsikhilov
Chairman of the Management Board of Admirals Group AS
alexander.tsikhilov@admirals.com
+372 6309 300
https://www.admirals.group/


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.