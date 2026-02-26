Admirals Group AS Unaudited Financial Results for 12 months of 2025

In 2025, lower client trading activity in the Group's core European markets, together with the ongoing impact of a temporary pause in EU client onboarding, materially reduced net trading income. The Group responded by lowering costs and continuing its operational realignment:

Net trading income was EUR 17.4 million (2024: EUR 38.4 million).

Total operating expenses decreased by 18% to EUR 34.8 million (2024: EUR 42.4 million).

Net loss was EUR -18.5 million (2024: EUR -1.6 million).

The decline in net trading income outpaced the reduction in operating expenses, reflecting lower client activity and the lagged impact of the EU onboarding pause.

The number of active clients stood at 29,455. Rebuilding and expanding the client base is our key focus.





In 2024, Admirals Europe Ltd. voluntarily paused onboarding of new EU clients while implementing enhancements following CySEC supervisory engagement. This pause reduced new client inflows and continued to affect the client base into 2025.

Admirals resumed EU client onboarding in March 2025. Client acquisition efforts increased in the second quarter of 2025, with a focus on responsible growth, client experience, and compliance.

Looking ahead, the Group's priorities are to rebuild the active client base, improve client activation and retention, and maintain disciplined cost management and a strong compliance framework. The Group believes these actions support a return to more stable performance and long-term value creation for stakeholders.

Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of euros) 31.12.2025 31.12.2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 34,065 41,607 Due from investment companies 13,246 18,736 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 809 1,228 Loans and receivables 3,536 8,315 Inventories 235 665 Other assets 1,588 2,092 Tangible fixed assets 1,159 1,359 Right-of-use assets 1,762 2,541 Intangible assets 1,904 3,304 Total assets 58,304 79,847 Liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 596 334 Liabilities and accruals 1,860 3,326 Deferred tax liability 0 0 Subordinated debt securities 4,108 4,103 Lease liabilities 2,030 2,818 Total liabilities 8,594 10,581 Equity Share capital 250 250 Own shares -1,218 -456 Statutory reserve capital 25 25 Currency translation reserve -1,058 30 Retained earnings 51,711 69,417 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 49,710 69,266 Non-controlling interest 0 0 Total equity 49,710 69,266 Total liabilities and equity 58,304 79,847

Statement of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of euros) 31.12.2025 31.12.2024 Net gains from trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss with clients and liquidity providers 18,664 40,653 Brokerage and commission fee revenue 1,114 1,408 Brokerage and commission fee expense -2,538 -3,558 Other trading activity related income 310 489 Other trading activity related expense -185 -583 Net income from trading 17,365 38,409 Other income similar to interest 0 947 Interest income calculated using the effective interest method 1,428 424 Interest expense -491 -472 Other income 369 3,004 Other expenses -892 -233 Net losses on exchange rate changes -1,361 -1,016 Profit / (loss) from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 0 -444 Personnel expenses -11,746 -13,394 Operating expenses -20,232 -25,412 Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets -2,100 -2,594 Depreciation of right-of-use assets -747 -787 (Loss) before income tax -18,407 -1,568 Income tax -63 -24 (Loss) for the reporting period -18,470 -1,592 Other comprehensive income / (loss): Items that subsequently may be reclassified to profit or loss: Currency translation adjustment -1,088 864 Total other comprehensive income / (loss) for the reporting period -1,088 864 Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the reporting period -19,558 -728 Net (loss) attributable to the owners of the parent -18,468 -1,592 Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest 0 0 (Loss) for the reporting period -18,468 -1,592 Total comprehensive (loss) attributable to the owners of the parent -18,468 -728 Total comprehensive income attributable non- controlling interest 0 0 Total comprehensive (loss) for the reporting period -18,468 -728 Basic and diluted earnings per share -7.59 -0.65

Additional information:

Alexander Tsikhilov

Chairman of the Management Board of Admirals Group AS

alexander.tsikhilov@admirals.com

+372 6309 300

https://www.admirals.group/