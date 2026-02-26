IPG Photonics Corporation: IPG Photonics Receives Order From Lockheed Martin for CROSSBOW High-Energy Laser Systems

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics, the global leader in fiber laser technology, announced today that it has received an order from Lockheed Martin Corporation for the delivery of its CROSSBOW high-energy laser counter-UAS defense systems. The order is valued at approximately $10 million and is expected to be delivered over the next several quarters.

"We are encouraged by the continued success of CROSSBOW, our scalable, cost-effective laser defense system for countering smaller unmanned aircraft threats. This follow-on order from Lockheed Martin reflects both the clear demand for deployable directed energy solutions and the readiness of our product," said Dr. Mark Gitin, Chief Executive Officer of IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company's mission is to develop innovative laser solutions making the world a better place. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability, and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. IPG is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the approximate value of the order, expected delivery over the next several quarters, anticipated demand for directed-energy counter-UAS solutions, and the readiness, scalability, cost-effectiveness and expected success of the Company's CROSSBOW system. Words such as "will," "may," "expects," "anticipated," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to contract execution and performance, changes in customer requirements or priorities, and delays or disruptions in manufacturing, supply chain or logistics, as well as other important factors described in IPG Photonics Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2026, and subsequent reports filed with the SEC, as applicable. Readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. IPG undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.