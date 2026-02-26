EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Adtran Holdings, Inc. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

26.02.2026 / 17:21 CET/CEST

On 26 February 2026, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a form 8-K, available on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000926282/000119312526073361/adtn-20260225.htm and a form 10-K, available at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000926282/000119312526073878/adtn-20251231.htm .

All documents are also available on the Adtran Holdings, Inc. website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx .