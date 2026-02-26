KRUK S.A.: Interim Reports 4Q 2025

Interim Reports 4Q 2025

The Management Board of KRUK S. A. publishes KRUK Group's report for the period January 1st- December 31th 2025, issued on February 26th 2026

The report consists of three parts:

1. KRUK Group FS 4Q2025_1part

2. KRUK FS 4Q2025_2part

3. KRUK's 4Q 2025 additional information_3part

Financial highlights PLN '000 EUR '000 For the period 1 Jan-31 Dec 2025

unaudited 1 Jan-31 Dec 2024

1 Jan-31 Dec 2025

unaudited 1 Jan-31 Dec 2024

Revenue 3,190,651 2,907,553 753,009 675,515 Operating profit 1,577,786 1,412,434 372,365 328,153 Profit before tax 1,136,074 1,010,405 268,119 234,749 Net profit attributable to owners of the Parent 1,085,008 1,073,954 256,067 249,513 Net cash from operating activities 293,325 (499,135) 69,226 (115,965) Purchase of debt portfolios at prices as per agreement 2,222,932 2,827,896 524,623 657,009 Cash recoveries 3,919,748 3,536,311 925,080 821,595 Net cash from investing activities (83,927) (36,409) (19,807) (8,459) Net cash from financing activities (211,559) 361,873 (49,929) 84,074 Net change in cash (2,161) (173,671) (510) (40,349) Diluted earnings per share (PLN/EUR) 52.99 52.43 12.51 12.18 Average number of shares ('000) 19,403 19,338 19,403 19,338 Earnings per share (PLN/EUR) 55.92 55.54 13.20 12.90 As at 31 Dec 2025

unaudited 31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2025

unaudited 31 Dec 2024 Total assets 13,032,173 11,648,879 3,083,297 2,726,159 Non-current liabilities 7,075,799 6,504,482 1,674,072 1,522,228 Current liabilities 629,910 615,740 149,031 144,100 Equity 5,326,464 4,528,657 1,260,194 1,059,831 Share capital 19,492 19,382 4,612 4,536 Book value per ordinary share 273.26 233.65 64.65 54.68

Contacts

Anna Kowalczyk

tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280

e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl



Tomasz Kaluziak

tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789

e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-26 17:19 CET.