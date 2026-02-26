KRUK S.A.: Interim Reports 4Q 2025

Interim Reports 4Q 2025
The Management Board of KRUK S. A. publishes KRUK Group's report for the period January 1st- December 31th 2025, issued on February 26th 2026
The report consists of three parts:
1. KRUK Group FS 4Q2025_1part
2. KRUK FS 4Q2025_2part
3. KRUK's 4Q 2025 additional information_3part
|Financial highlights
|PLN '000
|EUR '000
|For the period
|1 Jan-31 Dec 2025
unaudited
|1 Jan-31 Dec 2024
|1 Jan-31 Dec 2025
unaudited
|1 Jan-31 Dec 2024
|Revenue
|3,190,651
|2,907,553
|753,009
|675,515
|Operating profit
|1,577,786
|1,412,434
|372,365
|328,153
|Profit before tax
|1,136,074
|1,010,405
|268,119
|234,749
|Net profit attributable to owners of the Parent
|1,085,008
|1,073,954
|256,067
|249,513
|Net cash from operating activities
|293,325
|(499,135)
|69,226
|(115,965)
|Purchase of debt portfolios at prices as per agreement
|2,222,932
|2,827,896
|524,623
|657,009
|Cash recoveries
|3,919,748
|3,536,311
|925,080
|821,595
|Net cash from investing activities
|(83,927)
|(36,409)
|(19,807)
|(8,459)
|Net cash from financing activities
|(211,559)
|361,873
|(49,929)
|84,074
|Net change in cash
|(2,161)
|(173,671)
|(510)
|(40,349)
|Diluted earnings per share (PLN/EUR)
|52.99
|52.43
|12.51
|12.18
|Average number of shares ('000)
|19,403
|19,338
|19,403
|19,338
|Earnings per share (PLN/EUR)
|55.92
|55.54
|13.20
|12.90
|As at
|31 Dec 2025
unaudited
|31 Dec 2024
|31 Dec 2025
unaudited
|31 Dec 2024
|Total assets
|13,032,173
|11,648,879
|3,083,297
|2,726,159
|Non-current liabilities
|7,075,799
|6,504,482
|1,674,072
|1,522,228
|Current liabilities
|629,910
|615,740
|149,031
|144,100
|Equity
|5,326,464
|4,528,657
|1,260,194
|1,059,831
|Share capital
|19,492
|19,382
|4,612
|4,536
|Book value per ordinary share
|273.26
|233.65
|64.65
|54.68
Contacts
Anna Kowalczyk
tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl
Tomasz Kaluziak
tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl
This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-26 17:19 CET.
