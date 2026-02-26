Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
WKN: A1JFY4 | ISIN: PLKRK0000010
Frankfurt
26.02.26 | 08:08
108,25 Euro
+1,50 % +1,60
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KRUK SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KRUK SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
108,80112,3518:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2026 17:20 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KRUK S.A.: Interim Reports 4Q 2025

Interim Reports 4Q 2025

The Management Board of KRUK S. A. publishes KRUK Group's report for the period January 1st- December 31th 2025, issued on February 26th 2026
The report consists of three parts:
1. KRUK Group FS 4Q2025_1part
2. KRUK FS 4Q2025_2part
3. KRUK's 4Q 2025 additional information_3part

Financial highlightsPLN '000EUR '000
For the period1 Jan-31 Dec 2025
unaudited		1 Jan-31 Dec 2024
1 Jan-31 Dec 2025
unaudited		1 Jan-31 Dec 2024
Revenue3,190,6512,907,553753,009675,515
Operating profit1,577,7861,412,434372,365328,153
Profit before tax1,136,0741,010,405268,119234,749
Net profit attributable to owners of the Parent1,085,0081,073,954256,067249,513
Net cash from operating activities293,325(499,135)69,226(115,965)
Purchase of debt portfolios at prices as per agreement2,222,9322,827,896524,623657,009
Cash recoveries3,919,7483,536,311925,080821,595
Net cash from investing activities(83,927)(36,409)(19,807)(8,459)
Net cash from financing activities(211,559)361,873(49,929)84,074
Net change in cash(2,161)(173,671)(510)(40,349)
Diluted earnings per share (PLN/EUR)52.9952.4312.5112.18
Average number of shares ('000)19,40319,33819,40319,338
Earnings per share (PLN/EUR)55.9255.5413.2012.90
As at31 Dec 2025
unaudited		31 Dec 202431 Dec 2025
unaudited		31 Dec 2024
Total assets13,032,17311,648,8793,083,2972,726,159
Non-current liabilities7,075,7996,504,4821,674,0721,522,228
Current liabilities629,910615,740149,031144,100
Equity5,326,4644,528,6571,260,1941,059,831
Share capital19,49219,3824,6124,536
Book value per ordinary share273.26233.6564.6554.68

Contacts
Anna Kowalczyk
tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

Tomasz Kaluziak
tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-26 17:19 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
