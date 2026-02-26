Workable Rebuilds Reporting From the Ground Up, Turning Its Biggest Weakness Into a Competitive Edge

ATHENS, Greece and BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Workable announced the launch of its fully rebuilt Reporting Suite, a ground-up redesign that gives organizations powerful new ways to visualize, understand, and act on their hiring and HR data. Long known for ease of use and fast adoption, Workable now pairs its intuitive experience with enterprise-grade analytics built for growing and complex organizations - delivering flexibility, security, and control without added complexity.

"For some time, reporting was the least flexible part of our product. Customers told us. Prospects told us. We knew it," said Nikos Moraitakis, CEO of Workable . "We decided to rebuild it completely rather than patch it - and the result is something we're proud of. Any field, any filter, full flexibility. The gap is closed."

A new era of reporting

The new Reporting Suite introduces capabilities that expand what teams can do within Workable and reduce the time they spend stitching together spreadsheets or pulling manual exports.

Custom Report Builder

Build any report from scratch by choosing data sources, fields, calculations, and groupings. Create insights like source-to-offer conversion rates, department headcount trends, or turnover by location - all without BI tools or outside help.

Advanced Visualization Tools

Turn raw data into clear, useful visuals with charts, tables, pivots, and KPI widgets. Adjust views on the fly to explore patterns and spot bottlenecks across both recruiting and HR workflows.

Custom Dashboards

Combine multiple reports into role-based dashboards. Executives can track hiring velocity and budget pacing. TA leaders can monitor pipeline health. HR managers can view onboarding progress, employee retention, and workforce composition - all in one place.

Filter by Any Field

Slice data across any dimension - from requisitions and assessments to offers and onboarding. Surface the specific insights that used to require exporting to a spreadsheet.

Automated Report Sharing

Schedule reports to go out automatically so leadership gets consistent updates without adding manual work to your recruiting and HR team's plate.

Governance designed for enterprise scale

Alongside reporting, Workable has released new custom access levels that allow organizations to grant precise visibility and control. With configurable permission sets, companies can define tailored access, such as finance-only visibility, hiring manager access with approval rights, or regional administrator access.

Sensitive data remains protected while teams stay aligned. Report and dashboard sharing respects each user's permissions, eliminating risk and reducing the need for duplicated report versions.

What's next: AI-powered reporting

Later in 2026, Workable will introduce AI capabilities to its reporting platform:

An Insights Generator, available on the Enterprise plan, will let users ask questions in plain English and receive instant reports and charts that surface key trends and problem areas - no data expertise required.

Smart Filters, available on the Premier plan, will let users refine existing reports by typing what they need - from candidate experience levels to location and visa requirements - for faster, more precise results.

Availability

"The criticism was fair. Now we lead with it." added Moraitakis.

Workable 's new Reporting Suite is available now across Workable plans:

Standard includes over 25 ready-made reports with basic filters and exports.

includes over 25 ready-made reports with basic filters and exports. Premier unlocks access to every field and data source, with the ability to filter by anything, save custom configurations, and schedule automated report delivery.

unlocks access to every field and data source, with the ability to filter by anything, save custom configurations, and schedule automated report delivery. Enterprise goes further - build reports from scratch, create visualizations, design dashboards, and share them securely inside the product.





