Kush Fine Art: World-Renowned Artist Vladimir Kush Announces the Release of His New Painting: 'After the Battle'

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / The Metaphorical Realist Artist Vladimir Kush unveiled his latest artwork titled "After the Battle." The Artist's mission is to find a metaphorical "parallel" for every side of real life. The element of unexpectedness will shake up the viewer and awaken his artistic nature.

Metaphorical Realist Artist Vladimir Kush's New Painting: 'After the Battle'

Kush was born in Moscow, Soviet Union. During his late teenage years, he attended mandatory military service stationed in Ukraine, where he painted murals within the military base as part of his tasks due to his already noticeable skills since a very young age. In fact, Kush's last name is from Ukrainian origin. Kush shares the same last name with the Soviet Era Sculptor Anatoly Kush, who created the Ukrainian Independence Monument that became a symbol of the resistance. The female figure is celebrating and looking forward while Vladimir is mourning in grief.

The new painting by the Artist embodies his point of view between two countries once considered to be inhabited by the same people, who spoke the same language and had the same beliefs. Kush expresses his affliction and representation of the ongoing conflict analogous to a civil war. His new painting shows a sword stuck in the ground representing many powerful symbolisms and concepts.

Honor and Memory: A common practice, especially in Viking Age burials, was to stick a sword into the ground as a grave marker, commemorating a fallen warrior and aiding in their spirit's journey.

Peace and End of War: A sword driven into the Earth signifies the sensation of fighting, symbolizing the arrival of peace.

A mourning woman is the key symbol of the painting, appearing when we are praying for peace. She is the widow mourning her son, brother, husband, and father ... That woman has become the ending part of the war - she "handled the sword into the ground," ending the war.

The sword in the painting is essentially a cross. A cross is a Christian symbol signifying Victory over Hell and spiritual transformation of the souls of the dead. The color of the sky symbolizes bloodshed.

As a poet once put it:

"For many years there is the war, the war without the reasons,

The War is job of the young ones, the medicine against the wrinkles..."

As the 1980s idol songwriter in Russia Viktor Tsoi said:

Two thousand years of ceaseless war,

Without a reason to fight for.

It's the young who take up the fight,

A remedy 'gainst aging's blight.

Visit Kush Fine Art Galleries to see the collection of artworks by the Artist featuring many different themes including History, World Mythology, Love, Family, Travel, Sky & Ocean, and many more.

For more information on Kush's news, new releases, and appearances, visit www.kushfineart.com

