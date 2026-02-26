MD Clarity Named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards, Ranking in G2's Top 50 Across All Healthcare Software Categories

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / MD Clarity , a leading provider of revenue optimization solutions, today announced it has been named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards, earning a spot on G2's 50 Best Healthcare Software Products list. Notably, MD Clarity is one of just two Revenue Cycle Management platforms that made it onto the list.

This follows MD Clarity earning two accolades as High Performer and Momentum Leader in G2's Winter 2026 Grid Report.

G2's Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on verified user reviews and public data signals, including customer satisfaction and market presence. The Best Healthcare Software Products category highlights solutions that healthcare organizations rely on to improve performance, streamline operations, and deliver measurable outcomes.

"Providers deserve to be paid fairly - and the healthcare organizations using MD Clarity to make that happen are the ones who earned us this recognition," said Dan Freeman, MD Clarity's CEO. "Making it onto G2's Top 50 Healthcare Software Products list - and being one of only two Revenue Cycle Management platforms awarded - speaks to the real-world financial outcomes our customers experience."

To see MD Clarity's customer ratings, visit MD Clarity's review listing page on G2 .

About MD Clarity

MD Clarity is a powerful AI-driven software and services platform transforming the revenue cycle of healthcare organizations. Through pre-service patient estimates and deposits, automated detection of variances between payer payments and contracted rates, managed care agreement rate benchmarking and scenario modeling, and end-to-end revenue recovery services, MD Clarity enables the Revenue Cycle, Managed Care, and Finance teams of healthcare organizations to boost cash flow. With a decade-long track record capturing the complexities of managed care agreements within its software platform, MD Clarity has grown to serve more than 150,000 providers nationwide. For more information, visit MDClarity.com or follow MD Clarity on LinkedIn .

