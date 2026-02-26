Boyd Gaming Corporation: Boyd Gaming To Sell Sam's Town Shreveport To Bally's Corporation

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Sam's Town Hotel & Casino in Shreveport, Louisiana, ("Sam's Town Shreveport") to Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY).

Located adjacent to Bally's Shreveport Casino & Hotel in downtown Shreveport, Sam's Town Shreveport features a 29,000-square-foot casino with 750 slot machines and 14 table games, a 514-room hotel, multiple restaurants, a live entertainment venue, and convention and meeting space.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the receipt of required regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Soo Kim, Executive Chairman of Bally's Corporation, said: "As an existing operator in Shreveport, we know this market well and understand what makes it special - from its loyal customer base to its important role in the region's broader gaming and entertainment landscape. The acquisition of Sam's Town Shreveport reflects our confidence in the community and our long-term commitment to growing our presence here. We see meaningful opportunities to reinvest in the market and further strengthen Shreveport's position as a premier destination for gaming and entertainment. We look forward to sharing more about our broader vision and plans for the property and the market in the near future."

Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: "The sale of our Sam's Town Shreveport property is consistent with our continued focus on refining our operating model and our nationwide property portfolio. Sam's Town Shreveport has been a part of our Company since 2004, and we appreciate all of the contributions of its team members, past and present, in providing great service to our guests throughout the last two decades."

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 27 gaming entertainment properties in 11 states. The Company also manages a tribal casino in northern California, and owns and operates Boyd Interactive, a B2B and B2C online casino gaming business. Boyd Gaming's nationwide portfolio is connected through Boyd Rewards, recognized as the nation's favorite casino loyalty program by readers of USA Today. Named by Forbes magazine as one of "America's Best Companies," and led by one of the most experienced teams in the industry, Boyd Gaming is dedicated to delivering an outstanding entertainment experience and memorable guest service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://www.boydgaming.com.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's (NYSE: BALY) is a fast-growing global entertainment brand with 19 casinos across 11 US states and one casino in Newcastle, UK, along with a golf course in New York and a horse racetrack in Colorado. Bally's also owns Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting and igaming platform licensed in 14 jurisdictions in North America. Bally's holds a majority interest in Bally's Intralot S.A. (ATSE: BYLOT), a leading lottery solutions supplier and gaming operator active in 39 jurisdictions nationwide. Bally's casino operations include approximately 17,700 slot machines, 630 table games, and 3,950 hotel rooms. Bally's also has rights to developable land in Las Vegas at the site of the former Tropicana Las Vegas, has been awarded a license to build a full-scale casino and resort in The Bronx, New York and is developing an integrated destination resort in Chicago, Illinois. Bally's has approximately 10,800 employees across the world, recognized for their innovation, energy, and dedication to creating thrilling gaming experiences.

SOURCE Boyd Gaming Corporation