Novato, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Safety Training Seminars, a leading provider of emergency response education, is proud to announce the opening of its newest CPR Certification school in Novato, California. The new location expands access to high-quality lifesaving training for dentists, medical professionals, and healthcare workers living and working throughout Marin County.

CPR Classes from Basic to Advanced Life Support in Novato

The Novato school will offer Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS), and Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) courses, designed to meet the certification and renewal requirements of healthcare professionals across a wide range of clinical settings. Courses emphasize hands-on skills, real-world scenarios, and confidence-building instruction to ensure participants are fully prepared to respond in emergencies.

Safety Training Seminars has built a strong reputation across California for providing convenient, instructor-led training with flexible scheduling, including weekday and weekend options. The new Novato location continues that mission by reducing travel time for Marin County professionals who previously had to commute farther for certification.

"Opening our Novato training center is about making lifesaving education more accessible to the people who need it most," said Laura Seidel, owner of Safety Training Seminars. "Healthcare professionals already carry enormous responsibility. Our goal is to remove barriers to high-quality training so they can stay compliant, confident, and ready to act when seconds matter."

The new CPR school is particularly well suited for dentists and dental teams, nurses, physicians, paramedics, and allied health professionals who require official CPR certification for licensing, credentialing, or employment. Classes are taught by experienced instructors with clinical backgrounds and focus on both technical skill mastery and team-based response.

With the addition of the Novato location, Safety Training Seminars continues its commitment to strengthening emergency preparedness across local communities by equipping healthcare providers with the skills needed to save lives. Besides CPR training, this school also provides BLS, ACLS, PALS, and First-aid renewal courses in Marin County.

About Safety Training Seminars

Safety Training Seminars is a CPR and life support school boasting over 70 offices across the State of California covering Alameda County, Contra County, Central Valley, Sacramento, San Francisco, Peninsula, North Bay, South Bay, San Jose, Chico and Redding. Following the latest AHA 2025 Guidelines, students can complete their training through dedicated elearning before showcasing the skills and any center to acquire their official certification card the same day.

For more information, please visit safetytrainingseminars.com.

