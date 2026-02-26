Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Ketryx, the AI-native compliance platform for safety-critical product development, today announced record momentum following a year in which the company surpassed serving 100 million patients and proved that safety-critical product development no longer has to be slow. As medical device, digital health, diagnostics, and life sciences organizations accelerate from AI experimentation to enterprise-wide deployment, four of the top five Fortune 500 MedTech companies now run on Ketryx.

Ketryx Enters 2026 with Record Momentum as Demand for Validated AI Surges.

Four of the top five Fortune 500 MedTech companies now run on Ketryx, and the platform supports products reaching more than 100 million patients worldwide.

About Ketryx

Ketryx transforms the product lifecycle of life science teams to deliver safer products, faster. Trusted by four of the world's top five medical device manufacturers, its AI-native compliance platform overlays existing tools to automate documentation, create traceability, and accelerate release cycles-without disrupting existing workflows. Ketryx AI Agents cut manual work by 90 percent and close compliance gaps, elevating speed and quality across the entire product lifecycle. For more information, visit www.ketryx.com.

