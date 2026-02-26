Anzeige
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
26.02.2026 18:18 Uhr
WFSA Honors Franco and Pietro Gussalli Beretta with the Dr. Vito Genco Shooting Ambassador Award

NÜRNBERG (NUREMBERG), Germany, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Forum on Shooting Activities (WFSA) has named brothers Franco Gussalli Beretta and Pietro Gussalli Beretta as recipients of its highest honor, the Dr. Vito Genco Shooting Ambassador Award. Franco Gussalli Beretta accepted the award on behalf of both brothers during the WFSA plenary session at the IWA OutdoorClassics trade fair.

The World Forum on Shooting Activities

"It is an immense honour to present our top award to leaders who embody the very essence of what our organisation promotes-excellence in hunting, sport shooting, and responsible civilian firearms ownership," said Tony Bernardo, president of WFSA. "To bestow this honour during the 500th anniversary of the Beretta company makes the recognition especially meaningful."

The Dr. Vito Genco Shooting Ambassador Award recognizes individuals worldwide for extraordinary contributions to hunting and sport shooting. Past recipients include Olympic athletes, authors, and public figures, among them the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

In his statement, Franco Gussalli Beretta said, "We are deeply grateful to receive this award from WFSA, an organisation that champions scientific research, tradition, values, and innovation within the global shooting community."

Among multiple positions they each hold within the group, Franco Gussalli Beretta is president and CEO of Fabbrica d'Armi Pietro Beretta, while Pietro Gussalli Beretta serves as president and CEO of Beretta Holding. Founded in 1526, Fabbrica d'Armi Pietro Beretta is marking its 500th anniversary this year.

The plenary session also marked WFSA's 30th anniversary, highlighted in a presentation by past president Graham Downing, and included an honorary award to Juergen Kohlheim for his long-standing service on the Executive Committee. Additional topics and panel discussions included shooting disciplines at the LA2028 Olympics, presented by ISSF Secretary-General Alessandro Nicotra di San Giacomo; proposed EU lead ammunition restrictions, presented by Squire Patton Boggs attorney and AFEMS consultant Peter Sellar; and a new WFSA international policy database tool presented by Charles Fowler, Chair of the WFSA Image Committee.

About WFSA
The World Forum on Shooting Activities (WFSA) is an international non-governmental organization in consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council. Founded in 1996, it includes more than 50 national, regional, and international organizations and works to preserve hunting and sport shooting traditions through cooperation with governments and international institutions.

More information: www.wfsa.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2921368/WFSA__The_World_Forum_on_Shooting_Activities__logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wfsa-honors-franco-and-pietro-gussalli-beretta-with-the-dr-vito-genco-shooting-ambassador-award-302698696.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
