Donnerstag, 26.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
26.02.2026 18:30 Uhr
Bybit EU Launches "Bigger Return, Shorter Hold" Campaign Across the EEA

VIENNA, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As market conditions continue to evolve and investors seek structured ways to manage digital asset exposure, Bybit EU has introduced a limited-time 3% annual percentage yield (APY) campaign across the European Economic Area (EEA), providing a defined reward mechanism within a regulated framework.

Bybit EU

Operating under its MiCA-regulated framework, Bybit EU continues to focus on delivering compliant and transparent solutions tailored to European users. The new "Bigger Return, Shorter Hold" campaign applies a 3% APY to qualifying net top-ups maintained for a defined 180-day holding period, with a streamlined participation process that does not require enrollment in a separate staking or structured product. Users can continue to use their assets as usual on the Bybit EU platform.

A Simple Approach: Top Up, Hold, and Earn

The top-up window runs from February 25 to March 31, 2026. Participants who enroll via the official campaign landing page and make qualifying net top-ups through fiat or crypto deposits during this period will be eligible for rewards, provided they maintain their net top-up balance for 180 days from March 31, 2026.

Rewards are calculated at a 3% APY rate and distributed after successful completion of the 180-day holding period. Participation is available starting from €1 in qualifying net top-ups.

During the 180-day holding period, users may:

  • Trade on spot markets
  • Use spot-based strategies
  • Stake eligible assets, including?
  • Use their funds within the platform ecosystem

Withdrawals during this period will result in disqualification from reward eligibility.

Campaign Highlights

  • Top-Up Window: February 25, 2026 - March 31, 2026
  • APY: 3% annual percentage yield
  • Minimum Participation: Starting from €1 up to €10,000
  • Eligible Channels: Fiat deposits and crypto deposits
  • Holding Period: 180 days from March 31, 2026
  • Enrollment: Required via the official campaign landing page
  • Reward Distribution: After successful completion of the 180-day holding period

Supporting European Users in a Changing Market Environment

In a landscape shaped by macroeconomic uncertainty and evolving investor expectations, Bybit EU seeks to provide a structured and transparent framework for users managing digital asset exposure. The campaign enables participants to maintain qualifying balances within a regulated digital asset platform while retaining the ability to trade, stake eligible assets, or hold their positions in line with their individual strategy.

Users can visit the official campaign page for full terms and participation details.

BybitEU | TheCryptoHub

About Bybit EU

Bybit EU GmbH is an Austrian Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) authorized under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) in Austria. Bybit EU serves customers across the entire European Economic Area (EEA)-with the exception of Malta-via the bybit.eu platform.

Bybit EU GmbH is authorized to offer the following services:

  • custody and administration of crypto-assets on behalf of clients;
  • exchange of crypto-assets for funds;
  • exchange of crypto-assets for other crypto-assets;
  • placing of crypto-assets; and
  • transfer services for crypto-assets on behalf of clients.

Bybit EU GmbH is neither the operator of a trading platform for crypto-assets nor provides investment advice.

Media Contact: press@bybit.com

www.bybit.eu

Disclaimer: This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell digital assets. The products and services mentioned herein are subject to applicable laws and regulations in the relevant jurisdictions and may not be available in certain regions

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723256/Bybit_Europe_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-eu-launches-bigger-return-shorter-hold-campaign-across-the-eea-302698709.html

