EARNZ's announcement of two significant new contracts, with a combined initial value of c £4.7m, reinforces management's confidence in building a scalable energy services platform aligned to the UK's multi-billion-pound decarbonisation agenda. We believe these contract wins represent a meaningful inflection point, demonstrating that the group's buy-and-build strategy is now generating tangible organic growth alongside its acquisition-led expansion. With the UK government committing £13.2bn to its Warm Homes Plan through to 2030, and c £3.2bn of investment earmarked for 2025/26 alone, EARNZ appears well positioned as a structural beneficiary of sustained, policy-driven demand for retrofit and energy efficiency services.

