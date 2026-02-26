Victims' Recovery Law Center: Pennsylvania Trial Lawyer David P. Thiruselvam Focuses Exclusively on Civil Recovery for Victims of Violent Crime

Veteran Trial Lawyer Builds Career Representing Crime Victims in High-Stakes Civil Litigation

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / David P. Thiruselvam is a Pennsylvania trial lawyer admitted to practice in 1991. With more than three decades of courtroom experience, his practice is dedicated exclusively to civil litigation representing victims of violent crime and catastrophic injury.

He does not prosecute criminal cases and does not represent criminal defendants. His work is limited to civil court, where he pursues financial accountability for victims harmed by preventable violence and institutional negligence.

Early Career and Trial Foundation

Thiruselvam began his legal career in 1991 with extensive courtroom litigation experience in serious and complex cases. During this period, he developed significant trial skills in high-pressure proceedings involving violent incidents and forensic evidence.

This early experience established the courtroom foundation that now supports his civil trial practice on behalf of crime victims.

Founder, The Victims' Recovery Law Center

In 2007, Thiruselvam founded The Victims' Recovery Law Center, a Pennsylvania-based civil litigation firm focused exclusively on representing victims of violent crime and catastrophic injury.

The firm pursues claims against property owners, institutions, businesses, and government entities whose alleged negligence, security failures, or systemic breakdowns contributed to preventable harm.

Civil litigation in these matters examines:

Foreseeability of criminal conduct

Security and supervision failures

Negligent hiring or staffing practices

Institutional policy breakdowns

Failure to implement reasonable protective measures

Even where criminal charges are filed or resolved separately, civil courts apply independent standards of negligence and financial responsibility.

Professional Credentials

• Juris Doctor, Mercer University Walter F. George School of Law

• Admitted to practice in Pennsylvania

• Admitted in New York and New Jersey

• Member, Million Dollar Advocates Forum

• Member, Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum

Membership in these forums is limited to attorneys who have achieved million-dollar and multi-million-dollar recoveries on behalf of clients.

For additional information, visit:

https://victimrecoverylaw.com



Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Victims' Recovery Law Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pennsylvania-trial-lawyer-david-p.-thiruselvam-focuses-exclusive-1141925