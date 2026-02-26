ODIOT SA: GreenSome Finance reiterates its "Buy" recommendation on ODIOT S.A following its capital increase

GreenSome Finance reiterates its "Buy" recommendation on ODIOT S.A following its capital increase

Paris, 26 February 2026 at 6:30 pm

ODIOT SA (Euronext Paris, - Ticker: MLODT) informs the market of the publication of a new financial research report prepared by GreenSome Finance, an independent research firm specialising in the analysis of listed companies.

This publication follows the capital increase of €2.1 million recently completed by the Company, an operation that has significantly strengthened its shareholders' equity.

Confirmation of the Buy recommendation

In its report dated 23 February 2026, GreenSome Finance reiterates its Buy recommendation on ODIOT's shares, maintaining a target price of €60.40, representing an upside potential of approximately +59% based on a share price of €38 at the time of the report.

The firm notably highlights the Group's repositioning and the expected improvement in its financial profile following the restructuring actions undertaken in recent financial years.

Highlighting of the Group's heritage and industrial fundamentals

GreenSome underlines the Company's strong heritage and industrial value, based on:

ODIOT's positioning in the high-end luxury segment;

the historical reputation of the brands;

the control of a production platform built on exceptional craftsmanship.

The report also notes that the Company benefits from a unique collection of models, matrices and moulds built up over the centuries, enabling it to control the entire value chain.

The full report is available on the ODIOT SA corporate website.

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is one of the oldest and most prestigious French silversmith brands, founded in 1690. A leading figure of the 18th and 19th centuries, it was a supplier to the Royal Families as well as to Emperor Napoleon I. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, the brand creates outstanding silversmith pieces in solid silver and vermeil, perpetuating a tradition of excellence passed down for more than three centuries. ODIOT SA also owns the brands Tétard Frères, Biennais and Rouge Pullon, further strengthening its positioning in the high-end silversmithing trades and related services. Odiot and Rouge Pullon are distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations Contact: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr

ODIOT S.A (Euronext Access, - Ticker: MLODT)

