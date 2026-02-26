Living Security Signals Human Risk Management Inflection Point as AI-Driven Threats Redefine Enterprise Cybersecurity

Launches HRM Purchasing Toolkit to Accelerate Adoption of Measurable Human Risk Governance

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Living Security, the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), today announced the launch of its comprehensive HRM Purchasing Toolkit , as accelerating AI-driven threats push human risk governance to the forefront of enterprise cybersecurity strategy.

As AI-generated phishing, deepfake impersonation, and automated social engineering campaigns surge, organizations are confronting a compressed threat lifecycle, where compromise, credential abuse, and lateral movement can unfold in hours instead of weeks. Research from the Cyentia Institute's 2025 State of Human Cyber Risk Report reveals that organizations relying solely on traditional security awareness training (SAT) maintain visibility into just 12% of human risk activity.

Security leaders increasingly recognize that periodic, compliance-driven training programs cannot keep pace with AI-augmented attackers. Managing human risk is no longer a training initiative, it is a governance mandate.

A Structural Visibility Gap, and a Market Shift

The Cyentia research further finds that 10% of users account for 73% of all risky behavior within their organizations, reinforcing the need for continuous behavioral visibility and targeted intervention rather than broad, one-size-fits-all campaigns.

Mature Human Risk Management programs deliver significantly greater behavioral visibility and risk prioritization, enabling organizations to identify and reduce exposure among high-risk cohorts before incidents occur.

"These findings validate what enterprise security teams are seeing in real time," said Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-Founder of Living Security. "AI has industrialized social engineering. Without continuous human risk intelligence, organizations are operating reactively. HRM brings measurable governance to the human layer of cybersecurity."

Industry analysts have formally recognized Human Risk Management as a distinct cybersecurity category. In The Forrester Wave: Human Risk Management Solutions, Q3 2024, Living Security was named a Leader, reflecting growing enterprise demand for telemetry-driven behavioral modeling and automated intervention.

AI Acceleration Expands the Workforce Risk Surface

As generative AI becomes embedded in daily workflows, the workforce increasingly includes both human employees and AI agents operating with delegated access. This expands the risk surface beyond phishing clicks to identity misuse, data exposure, and automated systems acting on behalf of users.

Recent 2026 cybersecurity forecasts, including industry predictions from security advisor Matthew Rosenquist, emphasize that organizations must evolve beyond awareness metrics to manage AI-assisted and autonomous risk. Workforce risk measurement and governance are expected to become core components of enterprise security strategy in the coming year.

Living Security's AI-native HRM platform correlates behavioral, identity, and threat signals to dynamically score risk and trigger automated, context-aware interventions. In enterprise deployments, organizations have demonstrated measurable reductions in high-risk user concentration and exposure duration within the first 90 days.

Adoption momentum is accelerating across highly regulated and innovation-driven sectors, where measurable workforce risk governance is becoming a board-level priority. The shift reflects a broader evolution in enterprise security strategy: moving from measuring participation to measuring exposure.

Introducing the HRM Purchasing Toolkit

To help organizations operationalize this shift, Living Security developed the Human Risk Management Purchasing Toolkit, a structured framework for CISOs, GRC leaders, and security teams evaluating HRM strategies.

The toolkit includes:

Strategic HRM Framework , including maturity model and readiness assessment

Executive Business Case Pack with CFO-aligned ROI modeling guidance

RFP & Vendor Evaluation Kit for structured HRM platform comparison

90-Day Deployment Playbook for phased rollout and measurable risk reduction

GDPR & Works Council Consultation Template (EU) for privacy-aligned deployment

"As boards and regulators demand demonstrable workforce risk reduction, HRM is becoming foundational cybersecurity infrastructure," Rose added.

The HRM Purchasing Toolkit is available at:

https://www.livingsecurity.com/hrm-purchasing-toolkit

