Power Dynamics Innovations, LLC: Power Dynamics Innovations LLC Complete 50,000 LBS Underground Cable Pulling Unit

PICAYUNE, MS / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Power Dynamics Innovations LLC (PDI) is proud to announce the successful design, fabrication, and delivery of a new 50,000 LBS Underground Cable Pulling Unit for Infrasource Underground Services LLC. This unit represents an updated and enhanced version of a previous underground pulling system that PDI originally designed and built in-house.

The pulling unit is mounted on a Peterbilt truck, with PDI engineering and fabricating a custom chassis to support all onboard equipment. The chassis was specifically designed to handle the substantial weight of the pulling system while complying with the Federal Bridge Formula Weights requirements, ensuring both safety and regulatory compliance across a wide range of operating environments.

At the core of the system is a traction winch and storage reel assembly capable of delivering a constant 50,000 LBS of pulling force over 6,500 feet of 1-1/8-inch wire rope. The traction winch and storage reel are equipped with adjustable pull settings for precise tension control during operation. Offering two-speed operation, the winch system delivers 50,000 LBS at 35 feet per minute in low speed and 25,000 LBS at 70 feet per minute in high speed, allowing operators to effectively balance power and productivity based on job requirements. A free-wheel mode enables easy stripping of wire rope from the drum, and the entire winch system is housed beneath a removable plexiglass bed enclosure to protect the equipment while maintaining accessibility.

Powering the unit is a Tier 4 John Deere radiator-cooled diesel engine producing 139 HP at 2,200 RPM, equipped with a hospital-grade silencer to significantly reduce noise pollution. The hydraulic power system incorporates an oil cooler, hydraulic reservoir with return filtration, high-pressure filters, and directional control valves. Fuel and DEF are supplied from the truck's onboard tanks, with the power unit and tanks positioned at the front of the bed to provide ample fore-and-aft clearance for maintenance access.

To ensure stability during demanding pulls, the unit incorporates dual hydraulic outriggers designed to provide exceptional support during high-load operations. Each outrigger operates independently and is capable of supporting the full pulling capacity of the unit, allowing safe and reliable setup on uneven terrain and in confined jobsite conditions.

The operator's cab is equipped with an HMI that monitors load, speed, and footage count. The operating system is designed to data-log each pull, providing easily accessible records for analysis and troubleshooting. The unit is also equipped with cellular connectivity, allowing remote monitoring and service support when needed.

The primary purpose of the system is to simultaneously pull three high-voltage power conductors through a single underground duct. Designed for versatility, it is capable of performing cable installation work in environments ranging from dense urban settings to remote rural locations.

As demonstrated by this project and others, Power Dynamics Innovations LLC specializes in the design and manufacture of custom-engineered equipment solutions for demanding underground utility applications.

