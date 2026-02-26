Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
26.02.2026 19:06 Uhr
PHYSICALMIND Institute Launches "WELLVILLE" PSA as New Research Indicates BMI may be obsolete

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PHYSICALMIND Institute today released WELLVILLE, a Public Service Announcement created in response to new WELLNESS research.

Wellville is an upbeat take on a big problem

A study published in JAMA Network Open found that when obesity is defined using both Body Mass Index (BMI) and waist circumference, prevalence rises from approximately 42-43% to nearly 68-70%. The expanded definition has been endorsed by 76 organizations, including the American Heart Association.

"If waist circumference is included, the majority of American adults exceed the 35-inch benchmark associated with obesity," said Joan Breibart, founder of PHYSICALMIND Institute who is credited with rebooting the Pilates Method in 1991. "WELLVILLE was created to examine how the modern 'wellness' movement, despite its promises, has coincided with rising obesity rates in America."

The PSA explains obesity statistics in clear, accessible, and at times humorous language, while urging the Media and other institutions to acknowledge the full scope of the issue.

Watch the WELLVILLE PSA here:
https://youtu.be/oqeMirUZudQ?si=PapahBrWw5oPkyw4

PHYSICALMIND Institute, based in New York City, offers Modern Pilates Training and apparatus.

Contact: Joan Breibart
Joan@pmiemail.com
212-343-2150

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2920710/PhysicalMind_Institute.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/physicalmind-institute-launches-wellville-psa-as-new-research-indicates-bmi-may-be-obsolete-302698754.html

