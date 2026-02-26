Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
26.02.2026 19:09 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Monthly Performance Factsheet

DJ Monthly Performance Factsheet 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Monthly Performance Factsheet 
26-Feb-2026 / 17:38 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 

(the "Company") 

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 

Monthly Performance Factsheet 

The Company announces that its monthly performance factsheet for the period ended 31 January 2026, is now available on 
the Company's website at: 
 
https://www.mandg.com/dam/investments/common/gb/en/documents/funds-literature/credit-income-investment-trust/ 
mandg_credit-income-investment-trust_factsheet_gb_eng.pdf 
 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited 
 
Company Secretary 

26 February 2026 

- ENDS - 

The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks 
on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the Update referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor 
forms part of the above announcement. 

For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/ 
en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 419349 
EQS News ID:  2282458 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2282458&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2026 12:38 ET (17:38 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
