Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Rain City Resources Inc. (CSE:RAIN) ("RAIN" or "the Company") is providing a bi-weekly update on the status of its Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") granted by the Alberta Securities Commission on January 29, 2026. The MCTO was granted due to the Company's inability to file its annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and certification of the annual filings for the year ended September 30, 2025 (the "Required Filings") by the January 28, 2026 deadline resulting in a default under Part 4 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("Default").

The audit is progressing expeditiously, and the Company is on track to file the Required Filings on or before March 30, 2026. The Company continues to work towards obtaining financing required for audit costs, filing fees and general working capital. The Required Filings and the Company's interim reports are expected to be completed on or before the March 30, 2026, relief period deadline. Additionally, on or before March 30, 2026, the Company will also be required to file its Q1 interim financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2025, including management's discussion and analysis for the same period and management certifications of interim filings.

While the MCTO is in effect, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade freely in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer will not be able to trade the Company's shares. The Company intends to comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as set out in National Policy 12-203 for as long as it remains in default, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports, each of which will be issued in the form of a news release.

Other than as disclosed in this news release, the Company also confirms that, at the date hereof, there are no insolvency proceedings against it and no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed as of the date of this press release.

Rain is an integrated critical mineral technology and project development company committed to addressing the environmental, social, and economic challenges of lithium and critical mineral extraction from brine. By advancing scalable, water-conscious DLE solutions, Rain is helping drive the transition to a clean energy future.

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's proposed financing plans and management expectations that it will miss the filing deadline for the Required Filings and the Company's ability to file the Required Filings within the time period described herein; discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the Company being unable to execute its business plans as intended; the Company being unable to file the Required Filings in the proposed timeframe; the Company being unable to secure adequate financing; recent market volatility; and the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

