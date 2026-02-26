Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
26.02.2026 19:48 Uhr
0x Launches Cross-Chain API Beta to Power Agentic Swaps Across Blockchains

New developer API aggregates bridging and swap liquidity to support autonomous trading and multi-chain execution

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 0x, a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) infrastructure provider, today announced the launch of its Cross-Chain API to private beta, a developer solution that helps applications execute token swaps across 15+ blockchains through a single integration. The Cross-Chain API is designed to support programmatic trading and automated systems that need reliable cross-chain execution across EVM networks and Solana.

https://0x.org/

"Developers building automated trading and treasury workflows need cross-chain execution that's fast, predictable, and easy to integrate," said Thorsten Jaeckel, Head of Product at 0x. "With the Cross-Chain API, teams can abstract away cross-chain complexity and focus on building intelligent execution logic."

Solving Cross-Chain Fragmentation

The 0x Cross-Chain API aggregates liquidity and routes through multiple bridge providers, automatically optimizing for best price or faster execution based on developer preferences. It enables "bridge-and-swap" experiences that settle in less than a minute (for common token pairs), packaged as a single action for the end user.

"AI agents don't see chains, they see opportunities," said Will Warren, co-founder and co-CEO at 0x. "Our Cross-Chain API removes the last major friction point for autonomous systems by abstracting away blockchain complexity. Developers can now build AI agents that seamlessly execute across any chain with a single API call."

With 0x Cross-Chain API, developers can stream quotes to traders as soon as they are returned, and lower support costs through improved error tracking, delivering a more efficient and reliable cross chain experience that can be abstracted into a standard swap flow.

Key Capabilities

The 0x Cross-Chain API includes:

  • Cross-chain token swaps in seconds across 15+ blockchains, including major EVM networks and Solana
  • Bridge-and-swap routing backed by multiple providers, optimized for price or speed
  • Intelligent routing and quotes to support automated execution workflows
  • REST API with developer documentation, examples, and integration guides

Ready for Emerging Agent Standards

As stablecoins and payment standards mature, developers are increasingly experimenting with automated commerce and programmatic execution across crypto rails. Recent industry efforts include:

  • Standardized, HTTP-native stablecoin payment flows (e.g., Coinbase's x402)
  • Agent-focused payment and authentication frameworks (e.g., Google's Agent Payments Protocol and OpenAI's Agentic Commerce Protocol)

0x Cross-Chain API is designed to integrate seamlessly with emerging payment and authentication standards for AI agents, including Coinbase's x402 protocol (0x already powers Coinbase Developer Platform's Swap API used in Agentic Wallets), Google's AP2 standard, and OpenAI's Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP). This forward-compatible design ensures developers building on 0x today will be ready for the autonomous systems of tomorrow.

Industry research by McKinsey estimates AI agents could mediate trillions of dollars of commerce annually by 2030, increasing the need for fast and dependable cross-chain execution.

Availability and Developer Resources

The 0x Cross-Chain API Beta will be available from Feb 25, 2026 for developer integration. Documentation, code examples, and integration guides are available on the 0x website.

About 0x

0x enables customers to embed cryptocurrency trading directly in their apps, through a suite of powerful APIs and real-time analytics. 500+ teams use 0x to serve faster trades, better prices, and seamless swap experiences. Over $200 billion in volume has flowed through 0x APIs, serving 14+ million users of leading apps from Coinbase, Farcaster, Robinhood, Phantom, Metamask, Zerion, Zapper, and more.

Founded in 2017 by Will Warren and Amir Bandeali, the 0x team also runs decentralized exchange matcha.xyz, and has made significant technical contributions to crypto including the NFT token standard ERC721, and Wrapped ETH. 0x has raised $109M up to Series B from leading investors such as Pantera Capital, Greylock and Coinbase.

For more information, visit 0x.org or follow @0xproject on X.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671666/0x_Logo_Black_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/0x-launches-cross-chain-api-beta-to-power-agentic-swaps-across-blockchains-302698807.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
