Madison Ai Search Partners with Gotavi, Deploying Gotavi Pulse as AI Reshapes How Consumers Discover Businesses

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Madison Ai Search, a division of Madison Media - a full-service media and marketing company helping businesses build a strong online presence and grow revenues - today announced a partnership with Gotavi, selecting Gotavi Pulse as the foundational technology powering its Answer Engine Optimization services. Through this partnership, Madison Ai Search will offer Gotavi Pulse directly to its clients, enabling them to understand how their businesses are interpreted by AI platforms and take action to improve their discoverability across AI assistants, answer engines, and large language models.

"The way consumers find businesses is fundamentally shifting," said Samuel "Baruki" Cohen, Founder and CEO of Madison Ai Search. "Search is no longer just Google, it's ChatGPT, it's Perplexity, it's AI assistants that answer questions directly. Partnering with Gotavi and integrating Pulse into our offering gives us the most powerful tool available to help our clients make that transition."

"Baruki and the Madison team have spent years helping businesses build their online presence, and they understand better than most how dramatically the discovery landscape is changing," said Shai Stern, Co-Founder of Gotavi. "This partnership is a natural fit. Gotavi Pulse gives their clients a clear picture of where they stand in AI environments today, and a concrete roadmap to improve. We're excited to grow together."

About Madison Media

Madison Media is a full-service media and marketing company headquartered in New York City. Founded by seasoned entrepreneur Samuel "Baruki" Cohen, Madison Media helps companies across a broad range of industries increase their customer base and revenues by building a strong online presence. Services include AI receptionist solutions, social media distribution, AI sales dialer technology, and AI search optimization. For more information, visit www.madisonmedia.ai .

About Gotavi

Gotavi is a business orchestration platform built for how companies actually start, operate, and evolve over time. It acts as the infrastructure layer for a business - coordinating formation, compliance, business insurance, customer-facing AI automation, and Answer Engine Optimization through one guided experience. Instead of stitching together vendors and workflows, founders, operators, and advisors use Gotavi to keep work moving while they focus on building. With an expanding roadmap that includes business licensing, payments, background checks, and payroll, Gotavi is building infrastructure that adapts as businesses grow - and as AI reshapes how customers discover them.

