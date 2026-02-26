Black Wealth Events Expands National Strategy Through New Partnerships

Collaboration with DRIVE at University of Memphis, Central Brooklyn Economic Development Corp., Circular Economy Alliance to reframe Opportunity Zones and circular economics

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Black Wealth Events (BWE) today announced a landmark strategic partnership with DRIVE at University of Memphis, the Central Brooklyn Economic Development Corp (CBEDC), and the Circular Economy Alliance (CEA), alongside Heart & Soul Magazine.

This multi-sector collaboration is architecting a national infrastructure for institutional stewardship, reframing Opportunity Zones and circular economics as primary engines for Black economic agency.

The partnership is anchored by the March 17 convening, "Leading with Legacy: Innovation, Wealth & Social Change," at the University of Memphis. The event positions BWFF and its partners as the premier conveners for investors, university leadership, and policymakers to transition Opportunity Zones from passive tax incentives into de-risked corridors for strategic capital and community-anchored growth.

"At Black Wealth Family Foundation, our mission is to move beyond episodic charity toward measurable value created through superior governance and community-led ownership," said LaMar Wright, CEO of the Black Wealth Family Foundation (BWFF) and architect of BWE. "By aligning anchor institutions, technical experts like CEA, and community visionaries like CBEDC, we are stopping the 'wealth leak' and ensuring that capital stays within the communities that generate it."

DRIVE at The University of Memphis is a program that serves as a critical catalyst. Through this partnership, DRIVE and BWFF will operationalize "Circular Opportunity Zone Development (COZD)," a proprietary model supported by CEA's global innovation frameworks and CBEDC's proven track record in urban revitalization.

The March 17 program highlights include:

Opportunity Zones 2.0 Keynote: A strategic session on moving from policy to performance, emphasizing capital accountability and institutional-grade outcomes.

Circular Opportunity Zone Roundtable: A high-level dialogue featuring DRIVE and CBEDC leadership, exploring how municipalities and investors can serve as long-term stewards rather than one-time project sponsors.

The DRIVE Lab & Hub: An immersive experience featuring four distinct zones: ZONE A: COZD ZONE B: DRIVE ZONE C: CBEDC ZONE D: Partnership & Investment Desk



Heart & Soul Magazine, a national leader in health, wealth, and well-being for women of color, joins as the official storytelling collaborator.

"March 17 is more than a single event - it is a demonstration of the power of partnership," said Adrienne T. Cooper, Ph.D., program director of DRIVE University of Memphis. "Together with the Black Wealth Family Foundation, DRIVE is expanding the resources, opportunities, and innovation pathways available to our communities. This activation shows what's possible when we align our strengths to build circular wealth, strengthen local ecosystems, and open doors that have historically been closed."

As the convener, DRIVE at the University of Memphis serves as a primary intake point for the BWFF Emerging Leaders Cohort, a signature initiative identifying the top 1% of talent to prepare them for careers in institutional investment.

To learn more about the event, visit BlackWealthFamilyFoundation.com and click here to register.

