Ignyte Assurance Platform: Schnabel Engineering, Inc. Achieves CMMC Level Two Certification through C3PAO Ignyte Platform Inc., Reinforcing Executive-Level Cyber Governance

DAYTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Schnabel Engineering, Inc., a nationally recognized firm providing consulting expertise and design for dam, geotechnical, and tunneling engineering for complex public and federal programs and other projects worldwide, announced the successful completion of its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 certification through C3PAO, Ignyte Platform Inc.

With cybersecurity requirements across the Defense Industrial Base intensifying, Schnabel approached CMMC as an executive risk management initiative and not merely a technical exercise. The audit provided independent validation of the firm's controls, documentation maturity, and protection of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) in alignment with CMMC Level 2 expectations.

"Cybersecurity is a governance priority for our organization," said Patrick Vanderpool, Assistant General Counsel and Vice President at Schnabel Engineering. "Completing our CMMC audit reflects our commitment to protecting federal information, strengthening internal controls, and maintaining trust with our clients and partners. Ignyte's structured, executive-aligned transparent approach made the process rigorous, impartial and highly valuable."

Ignyte emphasized Schnabel's proactive leadership engagement as a key differentiator.

Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification is a critical milestone for Schnabel Engineering," said Scott Narron, Chief Information Officer at Schnabel Engineering. "This reinforces our commitment to protecting client data and meeting the highest standards of cybersecurity expected by our federal and defense-sector clients. In addition, this certification reflects executive leadership's sustained investment in security, compliance, and internal controls. Throughout this process, Ignyte utilized a disciplined, leadership-focused approach that delivered clear business value."

"Schnabel treated CMMC as part of its enterprise risk management," said Max Aulakh, Managing Director at Ignyte Platform Inc. "Organizations that approach certification strategically before contractual pressure demands it position themselves as trusted partners in the defense ecosystem. Schnabel sets that example."

For executive teams across engineering, construction, and infrastructure firms supporting federal contracts, Schnabel's experience underscores a clear message: cybersecurity maturity is now a board-level growth enabler and competitive differentiator.

About Schnabel Engineering, Inc.

Schnabel Engineering provides consulting expertise and design for dam, geotechnical, and tunneling engineering projects worldwide. With 31 offices across the United States, Schnabel's industry experts have led and managed projects for public and private organizations in remote locations, challenging environments, and for communities large and small across the U.S. and in more than 130 countries.

About Ignyte Platform Inc.

Ignyte provides independent cybersecurity and compliance assurance services to organizations operating in regulated and high-risk environments. Ignyte supports clients through standards-based audits and assessments, helping them demonstrate conformity with internationally recognized frameworks such as ISO/IEC 27001, CMMC, FedRAMP, and related regulatory requirements. With deep expertise across healthcare, the defense industrial base, and other regulated industries, Ignyte delivers objective, defensible audit outcomes that strengthen trust, improve governance, and reduce regulatory risk. Ignyte was awarded an Ohio Third Frontier Technology Validation and Start-Up grant in 2022 to help advance work on a 5-year US Air Force CRADA (Cooperative Research & Development Agreement) and a US Navy Patent License Agreement that it holds. Ignyte is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, and can be reached at www.ignyteplatform.com or call 1.833.IGNYTE1 or (937) 558-8409.

