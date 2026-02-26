Saudi Electricity Company Launches New Corporate Identity, Rebrands as Saudi Energy

Saudi Electricity Company Launches New Corporate Identity

RIYADH, SA / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Saudi Electricity Company launched today its new corporate identity and announced its official rebranding as Saudi Energy (SE), in a move that reflects the company's expanding role within the Kingdom's energy ecosystem and aligns with the structural transformation underway in Saudi Arabia's energy sector. The step supports the company's efforts to enhance energy supply security and grid reliability in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

Eng. Khalid Al-Ghamdi, Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Energy, said the transformation builds on financial, regulatory and structural reforms implemented in the electricity sector since 2020 under the Ministerial Committee for the Restructuring of the Electricity Sector, chaired by HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy, to achieve the sector's objectives and improve service quality for consumers.

Al-Ghamdi emphasized that the new identity draws on the company's established legacy, marks a new chapter in its journey, and represents an evolution in role and responsibility rather than a change in its core business.

He noted that the launch constitutes a strategic step toward reinforcing a modern institutional image grounded in trust, sustainability and future readiness, reaffirming Saudi Energy's commitment to supporting the energy sector and contributing to sustainable growth and prosperity across the Kingdom.

"We are building on a strong legacy in the electricity sector and moving forward with an identity that reflects our readiness for a more integrated phase. We will continue contributing efficiently to the national energy system and enhancing service reliability, in alignment with the strategic direction of the Ministry of Energy and the objectives of Vision 2030," Al-Ghamdi said.

The company affirmed that its renaming to Saudi Energy reflects its role within the Kingdom's national energy ecosystem, including the development and execution of energy storage projects and systems, as well as its pivotal role in enabling the energy sector's transformation. This includes enhancing sector reliability and efficiency by achieving an optimal electricity generation mix, displacing liquid fuels to strengthen supply security, modernizing, automating and expanding transmission and distribution networks, increasing localization, attracting investment, and advancing the Kingdom's environmental objectives.

It added that the launch of the new identity builds on the company's long-standing national legacy in supplying electricity across the Kingdom and reinforces its position as a key enabler of electrical infrastructure. It also highlights its central role in enhancing grid reliability, modernizing and automating its infrastructure, and supporting the integration of energy sources, contributing to system stability and long-term energy security. The evolution continues under the existing regulatory framework governing the company's licensed activities across generation, transmission, distribution, storage and power system enablement, ensuring continuity in its operating model and governance structure.

The company said that under its new identity, Saudi Energy places customer centricity at the core of its operating strategy, embodied in its corporate promise, "Around you, for you." It added that it remains committed to enhancing customer experience, strengthening service quality, advancing digital engagement channels and responding effectively to the needs of individuals, businesses and industrial sectors, contributing to improved quality of life and economic competitiveness.

The company added that the transformation further aligns Saudi Energy with international best practices in managing and operating energy networks and critical infrastructure, strengthening operational efficiency and reinforcing its role as a key enabler of electrical infrastructure, while supporting the Kingdom's broader positioning as a global energy hub.

