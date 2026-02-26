Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of North America Home Finance Inc. ("NAHF" or the "Company"), following its recent Initial Public Offering. The Vancouver-based Company's common shares were listed on the CSE on February 24, 2026 and began trading today under the ticker symbol NAHF.

NAHF is a real estate investment corporation dedicated to building community by facilitating investment into funding residential developments while making housing more accessible under a secured structure that benefits investors, developers and home buyers. The Company offers investors the opportunity to benefit from strong returns on entry level capital investments without the responsibility of direct ownership, or as a pathway to more accessible home ownership for buyers.

"Affordability remains the number one impediment to home ownership for young families today, so a novel financing solution with the right monthly payment and down payment options represents an attractive new option," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "The CSE is the premier home for entrepreneurs and we are pleased to welcome another innovative fintech company to the Exchange."

"NAHF is very pleased to be listing on the CSE," said George Lawton, CEO of NAHF. "Setting out to do something different or new requires collaboration with people and organizations that are forward-looking and self-assured. With the completion of this important milestone, the NAHF team is excited to execute on our shared equity housing corporation business plan.

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)