WKN: 924447 | ISIN: US7495521055 | Ticker-Symbol: RF5
Stuttgart
26.02.26 | 21:55
9,450 Euro
+11,83 % +1,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RF INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RF INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,4009,75022:22
26.02.2026 22:14 Uhr
RF Industries, Ltd.: RF Industries to Report First Quarter Results on March 16

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it will release its first quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results after the close of the market on Monday, March 16, 2026.

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on March 16, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial results.

To access the live call, dial 877-545-0523 (US and Canada) or 973-528-0016 (International) and give the participant access code 381953.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Company's www.rfindustries.com.

About RF Industries

Connecting the next generation with tomorrow's technology. RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets, including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include high-performance components used in commercial applications such as RF connectors and adapters, RF passives including dividers, directional couplers and filters, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

RF Industries Contact:
Peter Yin
SVP and CFO
(858) 549-6340
rfi@rfindustries.com

IR Contact:
Donni Case
Financial Profiles, Inc.
(310) 622-8224
RFIL@finprofiles.com

SOURCE: RF Industries, Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/rf-industries-to-report-first-quarter-results-on-march-16-1141911

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
