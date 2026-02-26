Earthwise Minerals Corp.: Earthwise Announces Planning Underway for 1,000 Meter Drill Program at Talon Zone, Iron Range Gold Project, BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE:WISE)(FSE:966) ("Earthwise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that planning is underway for a 1,000 meter diamond drill program at the Talon Zone within its Iron Range Gold Project in southeastern British Columbia. The program is expected to commence in May 2026.

The Talon Zone is the most advanced gold target identified at the Iron Range Gold Project, having returned significant historical gold intercepts within a structurally controlled mineralized corridor that remains open along strike and at depth.

The Iron Range Gold Project is fully permitted for diamond drilling and benefits from established infrastructure, including highway access, rail, power and proximity to smelting facilities. The property has been the subject of extensive historical drilling and geophysical work, providing a strong technical foundation for the upcoming drill program.

1,000 Meter Drill Program

The objectives of the three-hole, 1,000 meter drill program are to:

Further evaluate continuity within the Talon Zone

Test potential strike and depth extensions of known mineralization

Refine understanding of structural controls along the Iron Mountain Fault Zone

Results from the program will guide further evaluation of the Talon system.

Talon Zone - Structurally Controlled Gold System

Historical drilling (Drill Hole IR10-010, total depth 313.80 m) at the Talon Zone has defined a mineralized shear zone of significant thickness, including 56.5 meters grading 1.9 g/t gold, within which multiple higher-grade gold shoots have been intersected. Notable higher-grade intercepts include:

14.0 meters grading 5.1 g/t gold, 1.86% Pb, 2.10% Zn and 75.3 g/t Ag (Eagle Plains news release December 21st, 2010)

7.1 meters grading 8.13 g/t gold, 2.84% Pb, 3.07% Zn and 86.6 g/t Ag (Eagle Plains news release December 21st, 2010)

These results demonstrate a broad mineralized corridor hosting discrete higher-grade zones within a structurally controlled system.

Established Exploration Foundation

The Iron Range Gold Project has been supported by extensive historical exploration, including:

21,593 meters of diamond drilling (87 holes)

2,482 line-kilometers of airborne and surface geophysical surveys

More than $8 million in historical exploration expenditures

Geophysical surveys, including VTEM and induced polarization ("IP"), have identified chargeability anomalies associated with known mineralization, as well as additional untested targets along the structural corridor.

Soil geochemical surveys at Talon have identified coincident arsenic, lead and zinc anomalies consistent with sulphide-bearing mineralization intersected in drilling.

Project Location & Regional Context

The Iron Range Gold Project comprises approximately 21,437 hectares near Creston in southeastern British Columbia, within a well-established mining jurisdiction. The property is accessible via Highway 3 and supported by regional rail, power and natural gas infrastructure.

The project is situated within the Proterozoic Belt-Purcell Supergroup and along the Iron Mountain Fault Zone, a major regional structural corridor extending approximately 90 kilometers, of which more than 50 kilometers are covered by the property. The Talon Zone is located within this structural corridor, where deformation and hydrothermal activity are associated with sulphide mineralization.

Iron Range lies within the same regional stratigraphic succession that hosts the historic Sullivan deposit, underscoring the geological fertility of the broader belt. The Sullivan deposit is referenced for regional geological context only and is not indicative of mineralization at the Iron Range Gold Project.

Management Commentary

Mark Luchinski, CEO of Earthwise, commented:

"Talon has delivered significant historical gold intercepts within a broad, structurally controlled mineralized corridor. Supported by a strong technical foundation, this drill program is a focused step toward evaluating continuity and advancing our understanding of the system's scale potential."

Earthwise announces that its Board of Directors has approved the granting of 1,700,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to senior executives, directors and consultants of the Company. The Options grant the holder the right to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at a deemed price of $0.08 per Common Share. The Options vest immediately and expire on February 27th, 2031.

Qualified Person

Charles C. Downie, P.Geo., a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and an officer and director of Eagle Plains, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Earthwise Minerals

Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE:WISE; FSE:966) is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing the Iron Range Gold Project in southeastern British Columbia near Creston, B.C. The Company holds an option to earn up to an 80% interest in the fully permitted project, which is road-accessible and situated within a prolific mineralized corridor. The property covers a 10 km x 32 km area along the Iron Range Fault System and hosts multiple high-grade gold showings and large-scale geophysical and geochemical anomalies.

For more information, visit www.earthwiseminerals.com.

