WKN: A117M8 | ISIN: LU0974299876 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G2
Tradegate
26.02.26 | 21:16
39,390 Euro
+4,46 % +1,680
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBANT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBANT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,10041,71022:49
39,55039,80022:00
PR Newswire
26.02.2026 22:18 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Globant Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB) today announced results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Globant new logo

"Twenty-three years ago, we set out to build a company that would reinvent how technology gets created. Today, we are reinforcing that commitment. In 2025, we delivered our highest revenue and strongest free cash flow ever, while simultaneously transforming our entire delivery model. As the world shifts from experiment to implementation, our AI-native Pods present a new approach on how software is built and scaled. We are moving beyond the traditional 'seats' model by introducing a token-based, intelligent subscription model that offers our clients total corporate sovereignty. We aren't just riding the AI wave; we want to re-define what the next era of professional services actually looks like," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder.

"We are excited about what lies in the future. Our solid bookings, a pipeline exceeding $3 billion, and $20.6 million in ARR generated from our AI Pods are indicators of how we are executing our vision. These results are supported by a solid finish of the past year, with fourth-quarter revenue reaching $612.5 million, exceeding our guidance and reflecting an improvement in client sentiment. We maintained a consistent 15.5% adjusted operating margin through strong operational discipline. I am also proud of our record cash generation, achieving $152.8 million in quarterly free cash flow, the highest in our company's history. As we begin 2026, we remain focused on maintaining our discipline to capture the opportunities in our robust pipeline," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

Please see highlights below. Note that reconciliations between IFRS and Non-IFRS financial measures are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were $612.5 million, exceeding the company's guidance and representing 4.7% year-over-year decline.
  • IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 34.9% compared to 35.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 37.6% compared to 38.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 9.7% compared to 9.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.5% compared to 15.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.93 compared to $0.85 in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.54 compared to $1.75 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Full Year ended December 31, 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues rose to $2,454.9 million, representing 1.6% year-over-year growth.
  • IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 35.0% compared to 35.7% for the full year 2024.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 37.9% compared to 38.2% for the full year 2024.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 7.0% compared to 9.3% for the full year 2024.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 15.2% compared to 15.4% for the full year 2024.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $2.29 compared to $3.72 for the full year 2024.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $6.14 compared to $6.40 for the full year 2024.

Other Financial Highlights for the Twelve Months ended December 31, 2025

  • Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $250.3 million as of December 31, 2025.
  • The Company invested $50.0 million during the fourth quarter under its share repurchase program. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $75.0 million remaining for repurchase under its share repurchase authorization.
  • Globant completed the fourth quarter of 2025 with 28,773 Globers, 26,906 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.
  • The geographic revenue breakdown for the fourth quarter of 2025 was as follows: 53.8% from North America (top country: US), 21.1% from Latin America (top country: Argentina), 19.3% from Europe (top country: Spain) and 5.8% from New Markets1 (top country: Saudi Arabia).
  • Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the fourth quarter of 2025 represented 8.5%, 20.5% and 29.4% of revenues, respectively.
  • During the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, Globant served a total of 944 customers (with revenues over $100,000 in the last twelve months), with 336 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 346 for the same period one year ago.
  • In terms of currencies, 64.0% of Globant's revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were denominated in US dollars.

2026 First Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the first quarter and the full year of 2026:

  • First quarter 2026 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $598 million to $604 million, representing a 2.1% to 1.2% year-over-year decline. This outlook includes a positive FX impact of 150 basis points.
  • First quarter 2026 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 14.0% to 15.0%.
  • First quarter 2026 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of 1.44 to 1.54 (assuming an average of 43.7 million diluted shares outstanding during the first quarter).
  • Fiscal year 2026 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $2,460 million to $2,510 million, implying 0.2% to 2.2% year-over-year revenue growth. This expected growth includes a positive FX impact of 100 basis points.
  • Fiscal year 2026 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 14.0% to 15.0%.
  • Fiscal year 2026 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $6.10 to $6.50 (assuming an average of 44.2 million diluted shares outstanding during 2026).

Shareholder Letter, Conference Call and Webcast
A shareholder letter will be available in the Investor Relations section of Globant's website.

Martin Migoya, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer, Juan Urthiague, Chief Financial Officer, and Fernando Matzkin, Chief Revenue Officer, will discuss the results in a video conference call and a live Q&A session beginning today at 4:30 pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:
https://more.globant.com/F4Q25EarningsCall
Webcast http://investors.globant.com/

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)
At Globant, we help organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future. Our industry-focused solutions combine technology and creativity to accelerate enterprise transformation and design experiences customers demand. Through digital reinvention, our subscription-based AI Pods, and Globant Enterprise AI platform, we turn challenges into measurable business results and promised savings into real impact.

We have more than 28,700 employees and we are present in more than 30 countries across 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" or a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related charges, business optimization costs, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its consolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and its consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the IASB.

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related charges, business optimization costs, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)


Twelve months ended


Three Months Ended


December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024









Revenues

2,454,877


2,415,689


612,469


642,483

Cost of revenues

(1,595,586)


(1,552,322)


(398,808)


(413,161)

Gross profit

859,291


863,367


213,661


229,322









Selling, general and administrative expenses

(629,332)


(632,995)


(156,427)


(172,118)

Net impairment losses on financial assets

(7,571)


(6,970)


986


2,024

Business Optimization Costs

(51,990)


-


-


-

Other operating income and expenses,

1,334


2,016


1,334


(722)

Profit from operations

171,732


225,418


59,554


58,506









Finance income

5,526


5,303


2,151


1,427

Finance expense

(40,608)


(32,202)


(10,003)


(11,666)

Other financial results, net

3,247


6,064


591


(1,277)

Financial results, net

(31,835)


(20,835)


(7,261)


(11,516)









Share of results of investment in associates

110


222


83


61

Other income and expenses, net

(862)


5,624


3,817


(518)

Profit before income tax

139,145


210,429


56,193


46,533









Income tax

(35,189)


(41,426)


(13,196)


(7,025)

Net income for the period

103,956


169,003


42,997


39,508









Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects








Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:








- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

70,225


(86,110)


(10,455)


(65,652)

- Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI

(21,286)


1,959


(15,488)


940

- Gains and losses on cash flow hedges

9,116


(14,142)


(523)


(1,374)

Total comprehensive income for the period

162,011


70,710


16,531


(26,578)









Net income attributable to:








Owners of the Company

102,918


165,732


41,564


38,408

Non-controlling interest

1,038


3,271


1,433


1,100

Net income for the period

103,956


169,003


42,997


39,508









Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:








Owners of the Company

154,953


63,024


15,388


(31,840)

Non-controlling interest

7,058


7,686


1,143


5,262

Total comprehensive income for the period

162,011


70,710


16,531


(26,578)

Earnings per share








Basic

2.33


3.82


0.94


0.88

Diluted

2.29


3.72


0.93


0.85

Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)








Basic

44,228


43,402


44,057


43,859

Diluted

45,005


44,589


44,833


45,046

Globant S.A.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



December 31,



2025


2024

ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


243,742


142,093

Investments


6,594


13,992

Trade receivables


577,673


605,002

Other assets


35,117


20,420

Other receivables


84,405


53,939

Other financial assets


6,226


3,100

Total current assets


953,757


838,546






Non-current assets





Investments


2,489


2,212

Other assets


4,424


4,750

Other receivables


49,496


40,784

Deferred tax assets


91,065


80,811

Investment in associates


1,727


1,648

Other financial assets


29,930


41,403

Property and equipment


137,331


154,755

Intangible assets


345,951


378,024

Right-of-use asset


100,542


122,884

Goodwill


1,601,523


1,483,443

Total non-current assets


2,364,478


2,310,714

TOTAL ASSETS


3,318,235


3,149,260






LIABILITIES





Current liabilities





Trade payables


112,590


114,743

Payroll and social security taxes payable


203,395


239,440

Borrowings


19,666


1,601

Other financial liabilities


169,605


77,976

Lease liabilities


28,511


29,736

Tax liabilities


33,205


36,916

Income tax payable


10,730


6,520

Other liabilities


2,591


231

Total current liabilities


580,293


507,163






Non-current liabilities





Trade payables


3,684


2,006

Borrowings


347,040


290,935

Other financial liabilities


90,499


168,163

Lease liabilities


78,428


87,887

Deferred tax liabilities


30,906


29,776

Income tax payable


1,428


6,625

Payroll and social security taxes payable


2,358


5,187

Contingent liabilities


21,963


18,169

Total non-current liabilities


576,306


608,748

TOTAL LIABILITIES


1,156,599


1,115,911






Capital and reserves





Issued capital


52,604


52,837

Additional paid-in capital


1,167,979


1,193,029

Other reserves


(92,721)


(144,756)

Retained earnings


965,739


862,821

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company


2,093,601


1,963,931

Non-controlling interests


68,035


69,418

Total equity


2,161,636


2,033,349

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES


3,318,235


3,149,260

Globant S.A.
Selected Cash Flow Data
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Three Months Ended



December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

Net Income for the period


42,997


39,508

Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others


58,506


56,881

Changes in working capital


70,013


40,934

Cash flows from operating activities


171,516


137,323

Capital expenditures


(18,732)


(36,167)

Cash flows from investing activities


(12,022)


(236,732)

Cash flows from financing activities


(78,060)


45,986

Net increase/decrease in cash & cash equivalents


81,434


(53,423)

Globant S.A.
Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)


Twelve Months Ended



Three Months Ended


December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024



December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024










Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit









Gross profit

859,291


863,367



213,661


229,322

Depreciation and amortization expense

44,719


36,034



11,263


10,619

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

27,279


23,937



5,115


5,927

Adjusted gross profit

931,289


923,338



230,039


245,868

Adjusted gross profit margin

37.9 %


38.2 %



37.6 %


38.3 %










Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses









Selling, general and administrative expenses

(629,332)


(632,995)



(156,427)


(172,118)

Depreciation and amortization expense

116,422


100,181



27,963


25,430

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

50,453


58,833



13,241


16,111

Acquisition-related charges (a)

21,300


28,733



5,343


11,503

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

(441,157)


(445,248)



(109,880)


(119,074)

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues

(18.0) %


(18.4) %



(17.9) %


(18.5) %










Reconciliation of adjusted profit from operations









Profit from operations

171,732


225,418



59,554


58,506

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

77,732


82,770



18,356


22,038

Acquisition-related charges (a)

71,818


63,231



17,115


20,563

Business optimization costs (b)

51,990


-



-


-

Adjusted profit from operations

373,272


371,419



95,025


101,107

Adjusted profit from operations margin

15.2 %


15.4 %



15.5 %


15.7 %










Reconciliation of net income for the period









Net income for the period

102,918


165,732



41,564


38,408

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

76,529


82,618



17,656


22,000

Acquisition-related charges (a)

97,334


71,895



18,598


30,561

Business optimization costs (b)

50,876


-



-


-

Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments

(51,426)


(34,819)



(8,874)


(12,303)

Adjusted net income

276,231


285,426



68,944


78,666

Adjusted net income margin

11.3 %


11.8 %



11.3 %


12.2 %










Calculation of adjusted diluted EPS









Adjusted net income

276,231


285,426



68,944


78,666

Diluted shares

45,005


44,589



44,833


45,046

Adjusted diluted EPS

6.14


6.40



1.54


1.75

(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets, interest charges on acquisition-related indebtedness, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

(b) One-time charges for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 related to the Company's Business Optimization Program initiated in April 2025. These charges, primarily related to workforce resizing and office reductions, have been excluded from non-IFRS results as these are one-time and unusual in nature.

Globant S.A.
Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics

Q4 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025







Total Employees

31,280

31,102

30,084

29,020

28,773

IT Professionals

29,198

29,022

28,097

27,123

26,906







North America Revenues %

55.2

55.5

54.1

53.8

53.8

Latin America Revenues %

20.4

19.6

19.7

19.9

21.1

Europe Revenues %

17.7

18.2

19.6

19.4

19.3

New Markets Revenues %

6.7

6.7

6.6

6.9

5.8







USD Revenues %

64.8

67.2

64.1

63.2

64.0

Other Currencies Revenues %

35.2

32.8

35.9

36.8

36.0







Top Customer %

9.1

8.8

8.6

8.7

8.5

Top 5 Customers %

19.8

20.0

20.3

20.7

20.5

Top 10 Customers %

29.3

29.1

29.3

29.5

29.4







Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)*

1,012

1,004

981

978

944

Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months)

346

341

339

339

336







(*) Represents customers with more than $100,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.

Investor Relations Contact:
Arturo Langa, Globant
investors@globant.com
+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:
Gregorio Lascano, Globant
pr@globant.com
+1 (877) 215-5230

1 Represents Asia, Oceania and the Middle East.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2921563/Globant_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/globant-reports-2025-fourth-quarter-financial-results-302698801.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
