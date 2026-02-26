Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
WKN: 482025 | ISIN: BMG0692U1099 | Ticker-Symbol: AXV
Frankfurt
26.02.26 | 21:49
88,50 Euro
+2,31 % +2,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2026 22:22 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AXIS Specialty US Services Inc.: AXIS Capital Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per common share payable on April 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2026.

In addition, the Board declared a dividend of $34.375 per Series E 5.50% preferred share (equivalent to $0.34375 per depositary share) payable on April 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2026.

AXIS Capital also announced that its Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program, authorizing the Company to purchase up to an aggregate $300 million of the Company's common shares. This new share repurchase program supplements the existing share repurchase program, which was authorized on September 17, 2025, under which, as of December 31, 2025, $112 million remains available for use.

The new share repurchase program is open-ended, allowing the Company to repurchase its shares from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The Company will consider share repurchases on an opportunistic basis. The timing and amount of the repurchases will depend on a variety of factors, including market, economic, corporate and regulatory conditions.

About AXIS Capital
AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $6.4 billion at December 31, 2025, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and X.

Investor ContactMedia Contact
Cliff GallantNichola Liboro
+1 (415) 262-6843+1 (212) 940-3394
investorrelations@axiscapital.comnichola.liboro@axiscapital.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
