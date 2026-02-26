New program introduces dedicated insurance safeguards and immutable transfer infrastructure to advance fiscal maturation of global carbon markets, enabling scaled participation across world's highest-emitting sectors, Transportation and Energy.

1089 Inc., in collaboration with Price Forbes and Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company, announce launch of an insured carbon asset designed to bring institutional safeguards, disciplined financial architecture, and verifiable data integrity to carbon markets.

1089 Inc. is Advancing Carbon, focused on evolving global carbon markets and decarbonizing the highest-emitting sectors on the planet: Transportation and Energy.

The framework provides defined risk coverage for 1089's CX89 Advanced Fuels Carbon Assets, underwritten by Lloyd's Syndicate 1922 and placed with the support of Price Forbes and Oka. The program introduces institutional-grade protection designed to prevent performance losses resulting from credit degradation between wrapping and minting.

Luke Hanley, Founder and CEO of 1089 Inc., shared the framework's core thesis:

"The future of carbon markets is not built on environmental penance. It is built on structured participation that aligns financial incentives with decarbonization outcomes."

Founder and CEO of Oka, Chris Slater, added, "Voluntary carbon markets have previously lacked the financial infrastructure required for institutional capital. By embedding defined invalidationrisk coverage directly into the asset, we introduce certainty and balance sheet strength where it matters most. This represents a decisive step toward establishing carbon as an investable, insurable asset class.

The framework integrates embedded insurance, registry oversight, and immutable accounting. Enabling organizations to address fuels-linked operational emissions across supply-chains and convert market demand into financial incentives supporting scaled low-emission fuel production.

"Given the complexity of global carbon markets, it's more practical to bring finance to carbon than the inverse," Hanley states.

Spenser Lee, Chief Brokering Officer of Price Forbes emphasized the significance, "By securing Lloyd's capacity for embedded invalidation coverage, we've created transparent risk-transfer framework enhancing liquidity and investor confidence. This is the kind of disciplined brokering approach that will be required as carbon markets mature."

CX89 Advanced Fuels Carbon Assets address Scope 1-3 emissions across Oil Gas, Data Centers, Manufacturing, EV-charging, Power Generation, and Distribution across Aviation, Automotive, Maritime, and Rail.

CX89 Advanced Fuels Carbon Assets are available for global purchase.

Organizations and institutions seeking fuel-linked offset assets or portfolio diversification, as well as media representatives, may direct enquiries to 1089 at info@1089inc.com

1089 Inc. is a carbon asset infrastructure company pioneering the evolution of global carbon markets.

www.1089inc.com

