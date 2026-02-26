Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) (the "Company" or "PBFG") announces that it has changed its auditor from MNP LLP (the "Predecessor Auditor") to DMCL LLP (the "Successor Auditor" or "DMCL"), effective February 18, 2026. The change in auditors was approved by the Company's board of directors to better align audit and advisory services with the Company's growth strategy and evolving operations.

The appointment of DMCL will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the Company's next Annual General Meeting.

The Predecessor Auditor resigned as auditor of the Company effective February 18, 2026, and the Company's board of directors appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Predecessor Auditor's reports on the Company's financial statements for the two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, did not contain any modifications or reservations, and there are no reportable events as defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") in connection with their audits through the date of change.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Predecessor Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors and have been filed on SEDAR+.

About Planet Based Foods Global Inc.

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. is reimagining the future of food through a diverse portfolio of sustainable ingredients, plant-based solutions, and advancements in agricultural technology. With a focus on environmental stewardship, product excellence, and scalable impact, the Company empowers food manufacturers, partners, and consumers to participate in a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient global food system. Planet Based Foods operates with integrity and purpose, delivering products that align with evolving consumer values and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Additional information is available at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board

Kerem Akbas

Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, and intentions of the Company. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, industry developments, regulatory changes, access to capital, operational challenges, supply chain disruptions, and economic conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Additional information, including risk factors, is available in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this release and accepts no responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

