DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Enters Entertainment Arena With Launch of Original Series

Spotlighting How Modern Couples Are Rewriting Traditions & Breaking the Wedding Mold, David's New Documentary-Style Series blends culture, content, & commerce; Shifting from Legacy Retailer to Wedding Entertainment Powerhouse

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / The era of cookie-cutter weddings is officially over. Today's couples aren't planning from a template; they're building celebrations that reflect who they are, what they value, and how they want to be remembered. With Gen Z now making up the largest share of engaged couples and Millennials continuing to push for personalization, weddings have transformed from scripted ceremonies into deeply authentic celebrations that reflect individual values, identities, and lifestyles. Modern couples are ditching predictable formats in favor of genuine connection, immersive experiences, and creative expression from unconventional venues to bespoke rituals and social-first storytelling.

Against this backdrop of reinvention, David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority and the largest AI-powered marketplace, media network, and planning ecosystem for life's most meaningful moments, today debuts Breaking Bridal - its first original programming series spotlighting how modern couples are redefining what it means to say "I do."

Episodes will premiere every other week on Wednesdays on David's YouTube Channel and at DavidsBridal.com/breakingbridal , and later this year on Sling, Roku, Tubi, and Amazon Prime Video as part of video-on-demand (VOD).

From volcanic backdrops to unconventional rituals, the series moves beyond the "aisle" to explore the intersection of culture, wedding planning, and commerce. A whopping 91% of couples say making their wedding feel uniquely "them" matters more than tradition, with 92% of Gen Z couples especially prioritizing personalization over meeting expectations. That cultural shift is at the heart of Breaking Bridal, a documentary-style series that follows real couples and the one unexpected and exciting choice that transformed their wedding into a uniquely personal celebration. From unconventional venues and personal customs to rule-breaking decisions that defy tradition, each episode traces the emotional journey from idea to execution, culminating in celebrations that prioritize individuality over convention. Bingeable Storytelling Meets Modern Celebration: Each episode follows a clear emotional arc centered on one unexpected wedding-day decision that defies tradition. Viewers witness the journey from a bold idea to a final celebration that prioritizes individuality over convention.

"We were inspired to create BREAKING BRIDAL when one couple told us, 'we're honoring tradition, but we want to curate it, too.' Another couple described their wedding approach as 'same traditions but under new management.' So, so fun and fresh! Tradition isn't disappearing - it's being personalized," said Kelly Cook, CEO of David's Bridal. "Weddings today are less about checking boxes and more about breaking them, from theme park vows to once-in-a-lifetime backdrops. That's why we created Breaking Bridal. We're leaning into original programming because modern couples aren't following a template, they're writing their own."

David's foray into original programming represents the next milestone in the brand's strategic evolution toward becoming the most robust wedding-planning ecosystem, a content-first brand that creates premium, bingeable series designed to engage audiences across social and entertainment platforms. Following David's acquisition of Love Stories TV (LSTV) in December 2024, David's Bridal now operates the world's largest wedding content platform. Coupled with the brand's 90% bridal market reach, David's is connecting with couples at every stage of planning, inspiration, and discovery, and providing an influential channel for advertisers and media partners.

Breaking Bridal is just the first installment in a growing slate of original programming to come, strategically designed to pair emotional storytelling with cultural insight, drive engagement, fuel appointment intent, and position David's Bridal at the intersection of content, culture, and commerce.

"Couples today are choosing epic over expected. Audiences are seeking inspiration that feels real, inclusive, and reflective of their lives. With David's Originals, we aim to meet audiences where they already are, deepening engagement across our platform, and creating storytelling that naturally connects inspiration to action," said Elina Vilk, President of David's Bridal. "Breaking Bridal reflects how we're evolving David's Bridal into a content-driven, culture-focused ecosystem, not just a retailer."

As weddings and wedding planning continue to shift toward self-expression and personalization, David's Bridal is leading the charge in sharing those stories, proving that the most powerful moments aren't about perfection; they're about choice. Breaking Bridal will premiere its first episode on March 4th on YouTube, marking the start of a new era in which David's Bridal shapes not just weddings but also culture, content, and commerce.

For more information, see upcoming episodes and apply to be part of the show, visit DavidsBridal.com/breakingbridal .

About David's Bridal

With over 75 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform, transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments. From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David's entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands to tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the U.S., Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañeras, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

