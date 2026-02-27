Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Established gold producer Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) (Austral or the Company) is pleased to announce that it's Appendix 4E: Preliminary Final Report for the year ended 31 December 2025 ("FY25"). The complete Report is available under the Company's profile at www.asx.com.au, www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at australgold.com.

FY25 Highlights

Reopening of the Casposo Mine (Argentina) during FY25, contributing 4,283 GEOs in Q4. Combined with 11,109 GEOs from the Guanaco Mine Complex (Chile), total FY25 production was 15,392 GEOs.

Profit after tax of US$14.7 million (FY24: loss of US$27.1 million), representing the first net profit since FY20.

Net cash generated from operating activities of US$9.3 million, compared with net cash used in operating activities of US$6.5 million in FY24.

Average realised price of US$3,576 per GEO, C1 cash cost of US$2,264 per GEO, and AISC of US$2,501 per GEO.

Cash and cash equivalents of US$10.5 million (FY24: US$3.6 million).

Financial debt of US$26.6 million (FY24: US$26.6 million) and net financial debt of US$16.0 million (FY24: US$23.0 million).

Post year-end:

Sold 6,588,761 shares of Unico Silver for net proceeds of US$4.7 million. Of this amount, US$2.7 million were used to exercise 15 million options at A$0.26 per share to acquire 15 million Unico shares.

Private placement raised gross proceeds of A$8.456 million (approximately US$5.9 million) with commitments received on 17 February 2026 and closed on 23 February 2026.





About Austral Gold

Austral Gold is a growing gold and silver mining producer building a portfolio of quality assets in the Americas based on three strategic pillars: production, exploration and equity investments. Austral continues to lay the foundation for its growth strategy by advancing its attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets. Under its equity investments pillar, Austral holds shares in ASX-listed Unico Silver, as previously disclosed in the December 2025 Quarterly Report.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.australgold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, and consist primarily of projections and statements regarding future plans, expectations and developments. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "potential", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statement in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's broader operational, financial, and strategic objectives.

All of these forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, uncertainty of exploration programs, development plans and cost estimates, commodity price fluctuations; political or economic instability and regulatory changes; currency fluctuations, the state of the capital markets, uncertainty in the measurement of mineral resources and reserves; and other risks and hazards related to the exploitation and development of mineral properties, as well as the availability of capital. You are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Austral cannot assure you that actual events, performance or results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Austral's forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof and Austral does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Preliminary and Unaudited Financial Information

The financial information presented in this announcement, including the results contained in the Appendix 4E: Preliminary Final Report for the year ended 31 December 2025, is preliminary, has been prepared by management, and remains unaudited. Actual audited results may differ from the preliminary figures disclosed, and such differences may be material.

