Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - NZX Limited (NZSE: NZX): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on NZX Limited (NZSE: NZX). NZX reported 2H26 revenue, operating profit, and EBITDA of $67.2M, $17.7M, and $27.6M, respectively. This compares to our estimates of $68.8M, $16.2M, and $27.7M. Revenue was modestly below our forecast, while profitability was broadly in line. The variance was mainly driven by softer market activity amid lingering macro uncertainty, which we expect to improve over time.

Key Takeaways:

Smart and Wealth Tech drove growth, with FUM up 17.4% and FUA up 23.1%.

Underlying earnings held up, with 2H26 EBITDA of $27.6M broadly in line.

2026 EBITDA guidance of $53.0M - $58.5M signals confidence in continued momentum.

