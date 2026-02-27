Commerce Media Tech (CMT) today announced a strategic data partnership with IPinfo, the internet data company, marking a deliberate break from consensus-based IP geolocation models that prioritize alignment over verification. The partnership anchors CMT's next-generation platform in accuracy-first, evidence-driven IP intelligence grounded in direct internet measurement.

AdTech's Costliest Blind Spot: Inaccurate Data

Bad data has become one of the most expensive and least visible problems in AdTech, quietly undermining performance across the ecosystem. Inaccurate IP signals lead to wasted ad spend, misclassified traffic, regional mistargeting, and flawed optimization decisions that compound at a time when advertisers face rising customer acquisition costs and heightened scrutiny on performance and accountability.

One reason these issues persist is the industry's reliance on consensus-based geolocation, an approach where providers align on the same answer, even when that answer is wrong. While consensus reduces discrepancies and disputes, it also entrenches flawed assumptions and normalizes error at scale.

"Historically, alignment mattered more than accuracy because accuracy was difficult to verify," said Paul Heywood, co-CEO of IPinfo. "Measurement-driven IP data changes that. When you can validate results with evidence, accuracy becomes something the entire ecosystem can align on."

As advertiser expectations rise driven by fraud scrutiny, supply-chain transparency, and pressure to justify spend the limitations of consensus-based data have become increasingly difficult to ignore. Platforms now require signals that can be challenged, audited, and corrected as the internet evolves.

CMT Rejects Consensus-Based Data Models

CMT has taken the view that consensus-based geolocation is no longer fit for purpose.

"Advertisers no longer accept opaque signals or inherited assumptions," said Bartosz Bielecki, Chief Commercial Officer at CMT. "They expect data that is verifiable, trustworthy, and transparent. Our partnership with IPinfo reflects a shared belief that accuracy not consensus will define the next era of performance and trust in AdTech."

Building a Platform Where Accuracy Is Foundational

Founded in 2011, Commerce Media Tech (CMT), part of Team Internet Group, provides performance advertising and monetization solutions for the e-commerce industry.

As part of its strategic expansion into new technical capabilities and commercial growth areas including retail media CMT is building a new platform designed to support both existing and future clients. With data measurement, attribution, and accuracy becoming increasingly central to outcomes, verified IP intelligence is a foundational component of this architecture.

After extensive evaluation, CMT selected IPinfo for its measurement-driven approach to IP intelligence.

At the center of this approach is ProbeNet, IPinfo's proprietary internet measurement platform, which performs over 35 billion measurements per week across more than 1,300 global points of presence. This continuous, active validation enables IPinfo to verify how traffic actually moves across the internet, delivering unmatched visibility into network behavior and location accuracy.

For CMT, this translates into more precise location data, reduced invalid traffic exposure, stronger trust signals, and higher-quality outcomes for advertisers, publishers, and retail media partners.

Raising the Bar for Data Integrity in AdTech

This partnership reflects a broader industry shift toward data that can be measured, audited, and defended.

"The momentum we're seeing in AdTech is toward measurable, evidence-driven data," said Ben Dowling, founder and co-CEO of IPinfo. "ProbeNet was built to reveal what's actually happening on the internet, and we're excited to support CMT's vision for a higher-integrity advertising ecosystem."

By anchoring its future product development in verified IP intelligence, CMT is setting a new benchmark for data quality one based on proof rather than precedent. The partnership underscores a growing industry recognition that trust in AdTech must be earned through measurable accuracy, not assumed through consensus.

Commerce Media Tech (CMT)

Commerce Media Tech (CMT) is a performance AdTech company providing commerce media solutions for advertisers, publishers, and retailers. Part of Team Internet Group PLC (AIM: TIG; OTCQX: TIGXF), CMT helps brands reach high-intent consumers across the customer journey, delivering measurable and incremental sales outcomes.

CMT enables publishers to access premium brand demand through privacy-safe, fully cookieless monetization, and supports retailers in building and scaling on-site and off-site retail media programs that drive ready-to-buy shoppers.

Built on a commerce-first approach and transparent data practices, CMT supports effective, scalable media strategies across e-commerce and beyond.

IPinfo

IPinfo is the internet data company, providing the world's most accurate IP data that delivers highly contextual metadata on each IP address, from geolocation and mobile carrier to privacy detection and proxies. IPinfo is trusted by more than 500,000 users, from developers to Fortune 500 companies, who use IP data to make smarter decisions, mitigate security risks, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive better customer experiences. IPinfo's robust and secure API processes more than 1 billion requests daily, with data also available through direct download and leading cloud platforms, all backed by a team of data experts who are committed to precision. Discover the power of better IP data at IPinfo.io.

