Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - DARK STAR MINERALS INC. (CSE: BATT) (FSE: P0W) (the "Company" or "Dark Star") announces that it has entered into a termination agreement (the "Termination Agreement") with Critical One Energy Inc. ("Critical"), whereby the parties have agreed to terminate the option and property acquisition agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated August 7, 2025, pursuant to which Critical agreed to: (i) grant the Company an option to acquire up to 100% of Critical's right, title and interest in and to Exclusive Prospecting License 7011, Exclusive Prospecting License 8115, and Exclusive Prospecting License 8531 located near the Rossing Uranium Mine in Namibia; and (ii) Critical's 16% indirect interest in Mining License 86A and Exclusive Prospecting License 8905. Pursuant to the Termination Agreement, Critical has agreed to return an aggregate of 14,200,000 common shares of the Company that it was issued in accordance with the Option Agreement.

About Dark Star Minerals Inc.

Dark Star Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the strategic development of uranium and critical mineral resources. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Ghost Lake claims located in the prolific CMB of Labrador, comprising 28,575 ha of contiguous claim blocks, and owns the Bleasdell Project spanning over 515 ha in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

