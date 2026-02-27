BioNxt Solutions Inc.: BioNxt Announces Closing of Shares for Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / BioNxt Solutions Inc. ("BioNxt" or the "Company") (CSE:BNXT)(OTCQB:BNXTF)(FSE:BXT) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated January 23, 2026, the Company has issued an aggregate of 6,008,883 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Debt Shares") at a deemed price of $0.45 per Debt Share to settle $2,704,000 in debt (the "Debt") owed to certain arm's length creditors (the "Debt Settlement"). The Debt was comprised of a principal amount of $2,600,000 and accrued interest of $104,000 pursuant to 8% convertible debentures issued by the Company on December 7, 2022.

In connection with the Debt Settlement, the Company issued 300,444 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Compensation Shares") to Canaccord Genuity Corp. at a deemed price of $0.63 per Compensation Share as compensation for facilitating the Debt Settlement.

Each of the Debt Shares and the Compensation Shares are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience innovator focused on next-generation drug delivery technologies, diagnostic screening systems, and active pharmaceutical ingredient development. The Company's proprietary platforms-Sublingual (Thin-Film), Transdermal (Skin Patch), and Oral (Enteric-Coated Tablets)-target key therapeutic areas, including autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and longevity. With research and development operations in North America and Europe, BioNxt is advancing regulatory approvals and commercialization efforts, primarily focused on European markets. BioNxt is committed to improving healthcare by delivering precise, patient-centric solutions that enhance treatment outcomes worldwide.

BioNxt is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange: BNXT, OTCQB Markets: BNXTF and trades in Germany under WKN: A3D1K3. To learn more about BioNxt, please visit www.bionxt.com.

