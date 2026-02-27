Highlights

Firm commitments received for Placement raising A$4 million



Strongly supported by multiple new domestic and international institutional investors



Placement price of A$1.05 per share representing a 1.7% discount to the 15 day VWAP



Proceeds to accelerate the Company's hybrid prospect generator funding model and focused sole funded exploration activities

Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Copper-gold explorer and hybrid project generator Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) ("KCC") ("Kincora" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received firm and irrevocable commitments for a strongly supported placement amounting to A$4 million (before costs). The Company proposes to issue approximately 3,809,524 CHESS Depository Interests (CDIs) (representing a beneficial interest in 3,809,524 fully paid common shares in the Company (Shares)) with an issue price of A$1.05 per CDI (Placement).

Investors will receive one (1) attaching option for every two (2) new CDIs allocated under the Placement (Attaching Options). The Attaching Options will have an exercise price of A$1.35 and expire 3-years from the date of issue. The Company intends to apply to list the Attaching Options on the ASX, subject to achieving sufficient spread requirements and lodgement of a Prospectus with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

Alpine Capital Pty Ltd (Alpine Capital) acted as Sole Lead Manager to the Placement.

President & CEO, Sam Spring, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome multiple new institutional investors to Kincora's register and mark a major step in continuing to improve the Company's ability to undertake large scale exploration activities across multiple high-quality assets simultaneously.

"The additional capital will allow us to more aggressively explore and systematically advance our Cobar Basin, Northparkes and Cowal block projects. We anticipate these activities will create optionality for both sole funding and partnering opportunities in the future, increasing the scale of our existing hybrid prospect generator funding model.

"We are extremely excited to begin our sole funded drilling campaign in April at the Condobolin project, with initial preparatory phases already well underway."

Use of Funds

Proceeds from the Placement will support an expanded near-term drilling program at the Condobolin project, Kincora's 100% owned southern Cobar basin project. Furthermore, geophysics and target refinement programs will be conducted, followed by exploration drilling programs at Fairholme and Trundle porphyry projects, and, expanded near term geophysics at the Jemalong porphyry project. Funds will also support working capital requirements, costs of the offer and potential new license/project acquisitions.

Alpine Capital will receive a 6% cash fee on all funds raised and 476,190 Placement options as consideration for services provided in connection with the Placement (with a statutory fourmonth hold period).

CONDOBOLIN PROJECT

Kincora's 100%-owned precious-base metals Condobolin project sits in the increasingly active Cobar basin, where consolidation around existing mills (for example Harmony-MAC Copper and Aeris-Peel) is highlighting the strategic value of truckable high-grade feed.

The Company has consolidated the historic Condobolin mining field (mining ceased at the water table and not effectively explored below the weathered zone) within trucking distance of an existing mill seeking third party ore. The key initial focus is the shallow high-grade Meritilga precious-base metals discovery.

Drilling is scheduled to commence in April testing on-strike and down-dip extensions of the known gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc lenses and for repeat and/or stacked high-grade lenses within the broader Condobolin trend.

COWAL - NORTHPARKES CORRIDOR PROJECTS

These projects host large scale mineral systems and are located in highly prospective settings to existing world-class mines and porphyry complexes previously the focus of majors but now 100% owned by Kincora:

Fairholme project: a large existing mineralised footprint adjacent to Cowal prospective for Cowal style structural gold in the south and Marsden style copper-gold systems in the north.

Trundle project: a large existing mineralised footprint in the Northparkes Block with porphyry and skarn related copper and gold targets in both the north and south of a large existing license with multiple geological and geophysical vectors for follow up drilling.

Indicative Timetable

The proposed key dates for the Placement are as follows:

Event Date Settlement of New Shares and Options issued Wednesday 4 March 2026 Allotment of New Shares and Options issued Thursday 5 March 2026

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT KINCORA

Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) ("KCC") is an emerging Australia-focused copper-gold explorer with a hybrid project generator strategy. The Company is now successfully proving up the prospectivity of its extensive project portfolio, which includes multiple district-scale landholdings and scalable drill ready targets. These assets are located in Australia's Macquarie Arc and Mongolia's Southern Gobi, two of the globe's leading porphyry belts, and the historical Condobolin mining field within the Cobar superbasin in NSW.

To learn more, please visit: www.kincoracopper.com.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 645 457 763).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Kincora contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the use of proceeds; the occurrence of the Acceleration; and the occurrence of an Acceleration Event, amongst other potential items. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements.

Forward-looking information involves numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among other items: market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; fluctuations in commodity prices and investor sentiment; changes in the Company's business plans; and operating environments. Although Kincora believes that the expectations reflected in such forwardlooking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Kincora cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Kincora currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: market prices; exploitation and exploration results; participation in the Offering; shareholder and regulatory approval of the Consolidation; regulatory approval of the Offering; continued availability of capital and financing and general economic; market or business conditions; and, investor sentiment. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information and statements may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. Kincora does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



