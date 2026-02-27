vivo Announces MWC 2026 Attendance; Set to Showcase New Flagship X300 Ultra

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo today announced its attendance at Mobile World Congress 2026 (MWC 2026), taking place in Barcelona from March 2 to 5. At the event, vivo will offer the first global preview of its upcoming flagship, the X300 Ultra, and present its key conference message for the future of mobile innovation under the theme "Where Vision Meets."

vivo's debut at MWC marks a strategic milestone in its evolution as a global technology leader, reflecting the company's commitment to deepening its global presence and advancing its premium portfolio. As one of the world's most influential platforms for mobile technology, MWC offers vivo a global stage to engage with international media, industry leaders, operators, and partners, while demonstrating its long-term commitment to high-end innovation.

At the center of vivo's MWC 2026 showcase will be the preview of the X300 Ultra, providing an early look at vivo's latest premium design language and imaging advancements.

The X300 Ultra represents vivo's most advanced exploration to date in mobile imaging and videography, building on the company's continued investment in optics engineering, computational photography, and system-level optimization.

Visitors to the vivo booth will experience the uniquely inspired design of the X300 Ultra, drawn from the company's professional imaging heritage. In addition, vivo will showcase a broader lineup of products at MWC 2026, including the X300 Series, vivo X Fold5, V70 Series, with hands-on demonstrations to illustrate how advanced technologies in imaging, AI, and system performance translate into intuitive, human-centered experiences.

vivo's presence at MWC 2026 underscores its steadfast commitment to engaging more deeply with the global mobile ecosystem and competing at the forefront of the premium segment. By bringing together product innovation, refined design, and ecosystem collaboration, vivo aims to demonstrate how technology can enhance perception, expression, and connection in everyday life.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an and more cities, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 500 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right - which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

