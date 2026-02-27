Marimaca Copper Corp.: Marimaca Copper Announces Closing of Australian Offering to Complete Global Offering of C$409 Million

Not for release to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Marimaca Copper Corp. (TSX:MARI)(ASX:MC2) ("Marimaca" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the Australian secondary offering of 15,200,913 existing CHESS Depositary Interests of the Company (the "CDIs") at a price of A$10.35 per CDI owned and controlled by Greenstone Resources II L.P. and other shareholders (the "Selling Shareholders") for aggregate gross proceeds of A$157 million (the "Australian Secondary Offering").

The previously announced global treasury and secondary offering has now been fully completed for aggregate gross proceeds of C$409 million, or A$423 million[1] (the "Global Offering"). See the Company's prior press release dated February 26, 2026 in respect of the completion of the Canadian offering (the "Canadian Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$257 million, comprised of a treasury offering for aggregate gross proceeds of C$136.5 million (the "Canadian Treasury Offering") and a secondary offering for aggregate gross proceeds of C$120.5 million (the "Canadian Secondary Offering" and together with the Australian Secondary Offering, the "Secondary Offering").

The Australian Secondary Offering was completed as a brokered placement of CDIs by Euroz Hartleys Limited, Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited, Beacon Securities Limited and BMO Capital Markets, (the "Joint Lead Managers"), who acted as co-lead agents and joint bookrunners to the Global Offering.

The net proceeds of the Australian Secondary Offering were paid to the Selling Shareholders, and the Company did not receive any proceeds thereunder.

Early Warning Disclosure

Upon closing of the Global Offering, Greenstone Resources II L.P. and Greenstone Co-Investment No. 1 (Coro) L.P. (the "Greenstone Group") collectively beneficially own and control 2,255,198 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") and 6,351,806 CDIs, representing 6.44% of the outstanding Common Shares and CDIs (in aggregate) (taking into account completion of the Canadian Treasury Offering). Prior to closing of the Global Offering, the Greenstone Group beneficially owned and controlled 22,304,285 Common Shares (of which 8,000,000 were held in the form of CDIs), representing 18.58% of the outstanding Common Shares and CDIs (in aggregate). Pursuant to the Secondary Offering, the Greenstone Group disposed of an aggregate of 13,697,281 Common Shares (of which 1,648,194 were held in the form of CDIs), representing a decrease of 11.41% of the outstanding Common Shares and CDIs in aggregate, before taking into account the Canadian Treasury Offering (or a decrease of 12.14% taking into account completion of the Canadian Treasury Offering). The Greenstone Group received C$10.00 per Share sold pursuant to the Canadian Secondary Offering and A$10.35 per CDI sold pursuant to the Australian Secondary Offering, for aggregate proceeds to the Greenstone Group of C$136,972,810 (using an exchange rate of C$1.00 = A$0.9961), excluding commissions and expenses payable to the Joint Lead Managers in connection with the Secondary Offering.

As part of the Global Offering, the Selling Shareholders have agreed, subject to certain limited exceptions, not to sell any Common Shares or CDIs for a 90 day period. Subject to the foregoing, depending on market conditions and other factors, the Greenstone Group may from time to time acquire and/or dispose of securities of Marimaca or continue to hold its current position. An early warning report related to the Secondary Offering will be filed with the applicable securities commissions and on SEDAR+ under Marimaca's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and a copy of such report can be obtained by contacting Gary Mauger at greenstoneGSY@aztecgroup.co.uk or at +44 1481 749 700. The address of Greenstone Resources II L.P. is PO Box 656, East Wing, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3PP.

The securities under the Canadian Offering and the Australian Secondary Offering have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act or the securities laws of any state of the United States and were not offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

About Marimaca

Marimaca is a copper exploration and development company focused on its 100%-owned flagship Marimaca Copper Project and surrounding exploration properties located in Antofagasta Region, Chile. The head office of Marimaca is 5300-66 Wellington Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5K 1E6.

The Marimaca Copper Project hosts the Marimaca Oxide Deposit (the "MOD"), an IOCG-type copper deposit. The Company is currently progressing the Marimaca Copper Project through detailed engineering and submission for sectorial permits following the release of the 2025 MOD DFS and receipt of the RCA. In parallel, the Company is exploring its extensive land package in the Antofagasta region, including the >15,000ha wholly-owned Sierra de Medina property block, located 25km from the MOD. The Company is currently completing a Phase II drilling program (30,000m) at Pampa Medina, located in the Sierra de Medina property, after a successful discovery drilling program in 2025 identified a high-grade sedimentary horizon at depth.

This news release is authorized for release by the Board of Directors of Marimaca.

For further information please visit www.marimaca.com or contact:

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Marimaca, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices, the possibility of project delays or cost overruns or unanticipated excessive operating costs and expenses, uncertainties related to the necessity of financing, uncertainties relating to regulatory procedure and timing for permitting reviews, the availability of and costs of financing needed in the future. Many of these risks and uncertainties and additional risk factors generally applicable to the Company are described in the Company's annual information form of the Company dated March 27, 2025 and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

[1] Based on an AUD.CAD exchange rate of 0.9661

