FRMO Corp. Completes Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / FRMO Corp. (the "Company" or "FRMO") (OTC PINK:FRMO) today announced the filing of its restated financial statements for the fiscal years ending May 31, 2025 and 2024 and the financial information for each of the interim periods included within those years, and the Company's quarterly financial statements as of and for the three months ended August 31, 2025 (the "Affected Periods").

The Company also plans to file its quarterly report as of and for the three and six months ended November 30, 2025 on February 26, 2026, which will bring the Company back into compliance with the OTC Markets Group's ("OTC") annual and quarterly filing requirements. The Company anticipates that it will file its quarterly report for the three and nine months ended February 28, 2026 no later than 45 days after the end of the fiscal quarter, in accordance with the OTC's quarterly reporting obligations.

"Completing this restatement, which brings the Company back into full compliance with reporting and listing requirements, marks an important milestone in our ongoing work to enhance stakeholder confidence," said Murray Stahl, Chief Executive Officer of FRMO. "Looking ahead, our focus is a continued commitment to execution and maintaining the highest standards of compliance. With the restatement behind us, we believe the company is well positioned as we enter our next phase of growth."

The Company determined that a restatement was required to correct the valuation of deferred tax liabilities and the provision for income taxes in the Company's financial statements. The restatements did not change cash and cash equivalents, total assets, net income or loss from operations before the provision of income taxes, cash paid for income taxes, or cash flows from operations. The following tables present the restatements of the provision for income taxes and the deferred tax liability for each quarterly reporting date in each of the Affected Periods.

About FRMO Corp.

FRMO Corp. is an intellectual capital firm that provides consulting and advisory services in the asset management sector and engages in the mining of digital assets.

For more information, visit our website at www.frmocorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 - With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like "believe," "expect" and "anticipate" mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, the general economics of the financial industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports as filed on our website www.frmocorp.com and on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings.

Contact

Thérèse Byars

Corporate Secretary

Email: tbyars@frmocorp.com

Telephone: 646-495-7337

www.frmocorp.com

