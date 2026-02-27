Jeddah, Saudi Arabia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Saudia Group has graduated and integrated over 1,000 trainees into its aviation workforce, marking one of the largest cohorts completed and absorbed in a single year in the Group's history. The milestone strengthens the Kingdom's aviation talent pipeline in support of the National Aviation Strategy.

The graduates completed eight specialized programs delivered by Saudia Group and its subsidiaries, including Saudia, Saudia Academy, Saudia Technic, Saudi Ground Services (SGS), SAL Saudi Logistics Services, flyadeal and CATRION. Upon completion, the graduates joined Saudia Group entities in operational roles across flight operations, ground services, engineering, logistics and customer-facing functions, directly supporting the Group's expanding aviation ecosystem.

The graduation was held under the patronage of His Excellency Engr. Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, in the presence of His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, alongside senior officials and representatives from the aviation sector.

His Excellency Engr. Saleh Al-Jasser said: "Developing national talent is fundamental to achieving the ambitions of the National Aviation Strategy. Graduating more than 1,000 aviation professionals in a single year reflects the scale and pace of transformation underway across the Kingdom's transport and logistics sector. Human capital remains our most important investment as we build a globally competitive aviation ecosystem."

His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar added: "Saudia Group has made significant progress in localizing critical aviation roles, surpassing targeted performance indicators by margins ranging from 43% to 230%. We have also embedded knowledge transfer requirements into our agreements with global manufacturers to ensure the development of Saudi capabilities within the Kingdom. The next phase of our transformation, particularly as we elevate the guest experience and strengthen global competitiveness, depends on continued investment in specialized national talent."

Saudia Group continues to invest in national capabilities as the foundation of its long-term growth strategy. Through ongoing expansion across fleet, infrastructure, and training, the Group plays a central role in connecting the Kingdom to global markets and supporting national objectives across tourism, logistics, and the service of pilgrims.





- End -

About Saudia Group

Saudia Group is one of the largest aviation conglomerates in the MENA region. The Group drives industry development with its 13 subsidiaries, and offers world-class air transport, cargo services, ground services, logistics, maintenance, catering, private aviation, real estate, training, and medical services.

The mission of Saudia Group is to inspire people to go beyond borders with a purpose that is rooted in unlocking human potential and connecting the world in ways never thought possible. The group is committed to reshaping the aviation ecosystem in the MENA region and beyond, by embracing innovation and a customer-centric approach.

Source: SAUDIA