Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.02.2026 05:06 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Envision Energy: Powered by Physical AI: Envision Sets Sail with World's First Commercial Green Ammonia Cargo to South Korea

CHIFENG, China, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision, a world-leading green technology company launched the first global shipment of green ammonia from Chifeng, Inner Mongolia to LOTTE Fine Chemical, a premier chemical company in South Korea. This shipment marks the world's first end-to-end commercial delivery of green ammonia, encompassing the entire value chain from renewable hydrogen synthesis to international maritime logistics.


The cargo originates from Envision's Chifeng facility, recognized as the world's largest green hydrogen-ammonia production base. The park operates on the world's most advanced 100% renewable power system, leveraging physical AI to intelligently orchestrate wind and solar energy into a stable supply for hydrogen and ammonia synthesis.

"This vessel carries more than just ammonia; it carries our commitment to a sustainable future," said Yimin Lou, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Envision Energy. "By successfully launching this first vessel, Envision has proven that the green ammonia value chain is no longer just a blueprint-it is a reality. Leveraging Physical AI to harness the vast renewable resources of the Gobi Desert, we are now capable of delivering zero-carbon fuel to the world, starting with our partners in South Korea."

Seung Won Chung, CEO of LOTTE Fine Chemical, stated, "The world's first commercial introduction of green ammonia is drawing global attention beyond the company and national level. This milestone holds historic significance as the starting point for establishing the green hydrogen and ammonia value chain-considered a leading solution for the transition to carbon-free energy in response to the climate crisis." He added, "We will continue to cooperate with global industry leaders to lay the foundation for becoming Asia's No.1 clean ammonia hub."

Now delivering 320,000 tons of green ammonia annually with exports commencing in Q4, 2025, Envision offers a proprietary, full-stack technology package for green hydrogen and ammonia production. By 2028, the industrial park is projected to produce 1.5 million tons of green ammonia per year, serving as a replicable model for clean industrial hubs worldwide.

Envision's green ammonia has attained prestigious certifications and meets the most stringent industry standards, including the ISCC EU, ISCC PLUS, and RFNBO compliance. Furthermore, Envision leverages proprietary AI technology within its wind-to-hydrogen system to maximize the efficiency and reliability of the entire conversion process from wind power to green molecules.

During the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos, the project was featured as a flagship case study in the WEF white paper, "From Blueprint to Reality: Delivering a Stronger Business Case for Energy Infrastructure," highlighting its role as a global benchmark for the zero-carbon industrial transition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2921929/image_805157_9456568.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/powered-by-physical-ai-envision-sets-sail-with-worlds-first-commercial-green-ammonia-cargo-to-south-korea-302699262.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.