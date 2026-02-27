Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad: Ge-Shen Reports 703% PBT Surge and 913% PAT Growth in Q4 FY2025, Driven By Strong Contract Manufacturing Momentum

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad ("Ge-Shen" or the "Group"), an established service provider of precision engineering and manufacturing solutions, specialising in high-quality plastic, printed circuit board assembly ("PCBA"), liquid silicone rubber, medical devices and complete assembly for diverse industries, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2025 ("Q4 FY2025"), delivering exceptional earnings growth supported by stronger contract manufacturing activities and sustained operational improvements.

For Q4 FY2025, the Group recorded revenue of RM105.10 million, representing a significant increase of 80.5% compared to RM58.23 million in the corresponding quarter last year ("Q4 FY2024"). The strong performance was primarily driven by higher contributions from sub-assembly contract manufacturing activities, supported by continued ramp-up of customer programmes, higher production output, and improved operational throughput across the Group's manufacturing facilities in Malaysia and Vietnam.

Profit Before Tax ("PBT") surged sharply by 703.2% to RM13.79 million, while Profit After Tax ("PAT") increased substantially by 913.6% to RM10.15 million, compared to RM1.72 million and RM1.00 million respectively in Q4 FY2024. The significant improvement in profitability was supported by stronger production volume, enhanced manufacturing efficiency, improved cost optimisation measures, and a gain arising from the disposal of a factory in Sungai Petani, Kedah, reflecting the success of the Group's operational transformation initiatives.

For the full financial year ended 31 December 2025 ("FY2025"), Ge-Shen achieved total revenue of RM364.87 million, representing a solid increase of 32.6% from RM275.07 million in FY2024. Profit Before Tax rose substantially by 140.2% to RM41.04 million, while Profit After Tax increased by 151.0% to RM32.22 million, compared to RM17.08 million and RM12.83 million respectively in the preceding financial year. The strong full-year performance reflects sustained demand from key customers, improved manufacturing execution, and the successful implementation of operational efficiency and transformation initiatives.

Dr. Adrian Foong Hong Nian, Chief Executive Officer/ Executive Director of Ge-Shen

Dr. Adrian Foong Hong Nian, Chief Executive Officer cum Executive Director of Ge-Shen said, "Our strong fourth quarter performance reflects the effectiveness of our operational transformation strategy and our focus on higher value-added contract manufacturing. The continued ramp-up of customer programmes, enhanced production efficiency, and disciplined cost management have significantly strengthened our earnings profile and positioned Ge-Shen for sustainable long-term growth."

In support of its growth agenda, Ge-Shen has also recently undertaken a private placement exercise. On 23 February 2026, the Board fixed the issue price for the second tranche of Private Placement 1 at RM1.52 per share, representing a 6.08% discount to the five-day volume weighted average market price up to 20 February 2026. The Group is currently proceeding with the private placement, which is intended to strengthen its capital base and provide additional financial flexibility to support ongoing operational transformation initiatives and the continued ramp-up of customer programs.

Ge-Shen continues to benefit from its strategic shift toward higher value-added and integrated contract manufacturing solutions, enabling the Group to capture greater value across the manufacturing chain. Ongoing investments in automation, production optimisation, and operational efficiency improvements have strengthened scalability, improved cost structure, and enhanced overall competitiveness.

Through EGM, the Shareholders has approved the acquisition of an additional 40% stake in Local Assembly, increasing Ge-Shen Corporation's shareholding to 80%. This strategic acquisition is expected to contribute positively to the Group's revenue and profitability moving forward, with a strong focus on data center and AI-related connectors.

Looking ahead, the Group remains focused on expanding its high-value manufacturing capabilities, strengthening customer relationships, and securing additional project transfers from global customers. With its strengthened operational foundation, diversified customer base, and continued focus on operational excellence, Ge-Shen is well-positioned to sustain its earnings momentum and deliver long-term value creation for its shareholders.

ABOUT GE-SHEN CORPORATION BERHAD

Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad ("Ge-Shen" or the "Group") is a leading provider of precision engineering and manufacturing solutions. With operations in Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore, Ge-Shen specialises in the production of high-quality plastic, printed circuit board assembly ("PCBA"), liquid silicone rubber and complete assembly for industries including medical, electronics, and industrial manufacturing. The Group continuously invests in technological advancements to drive operational excellence and sustainable growth.

