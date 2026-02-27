Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 895929 | ISIN: CH0012142631 | Ticker-Symbol: CLRN
Stuttgart
26.02.26 | 21:56
9,060 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIANT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLARIANT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0409,06507:40
9,0609,08507:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026 07:10 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clariant publishes Integrated Report 2025

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Clariant publishes Integrated Report 2025

  • Clariant has released its Integrated Report 2025, which provides a comprehensive overview of both the company's financial and non-financial performance throughout the year
  • Comprehensive reporting continues under GRI, Swiss Code of Obligations, and European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS)

MUTTENZ, 27 FEBRUARY 2026

Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, today published its Integrated Report 2025, which presents a transparent and concise account of the company's financial and non-financial business activities in 2025. Access it through the following link: Integrated Report 2025.

›Greater chemistry - between people and planet,‹ Clariant's purpose, entails four dimensions: Customer focus, Innovative chemistry, Leading in sustainability, and People engagement. The Integrated Report demonstrates how the company has structured its organization around customer needs, developed sustainable innovations, and embedded its core values throughout the company culture.

»Clariant continues to demonstrate that sustainability and profitability go hand in hand,« said Ben van Beurden, Chairman of the Board of Directors. »The featured stories throughout this report showcase how our teams across the globe are translating our sustainability commitments into real solutions for our customers and creating value for all stakeholders. I am proud of what we have achieved and excited about the opportunities ahead.«

Clariant continues its comprehensive sustainability reporting framework in reference with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), in compliance with the Swiss Code of Obligations, and supported by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), ensuring transparency and accountability to all stakeholders.

The Integrated Report 2025 will be presented to shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 1 April 2026.



CORPORATE MEDIA RELATIONS



Jochen Dubiel
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com



Ellese Caruana
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
ellese.caruana@clariant.com



Luca Lavina
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
luca.lavina@clariant.com





Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

INVESTOR RELATIONS



Andreas Schwarzwälder
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
andreas.schwarzwaelder@clariant.com



Thijs Bouwens
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
thijs.bouwens@clariant.com













This media release contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the company's ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.



www.clariant.com



Clariant is a focused specialty chemical company led by the overarching purpose of "Greater chemistry - between people and planet." By connecting customer focus, innovation, and people, the company creates solutions to foster sustainability in different industries. On 31 December 2025, Clariant totaled a staff number of 10 281 and recorded sales of CHF 3.915 billion in the fiscal year. Since January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three Business Units Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives. Clariant is based in Switzerland.

Attachment

  • CLARIANT MEDIA RELEASE Integrated Report 2025_20260227_EN

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.