Clariant publishes Integrated Report 2025

Clariant has released its Integrated Report 2025, which provides a comprehensive overview of both the company's financial and non-financial performance throughout the year

Comprehensive reporting continues under GRI, Swiss Code of Obligations, and European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS)



MUTTENZ, 27 FEBRUARY 2026

Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, today published its Integrated Report 2025, which presents a transparent and concise account of the company's financial and non-financial business activities in 2025. Access it through the following link: Integrated Report 2025.

›Greater chemistry - between people and planet,‹ Clariant's purpose, entails four dimensions: Customer focus, Innovative chemistry, Leading in sustainability, and People engagement. The Integrated Report demonstrates how the company has structured its organization around customer needs, developed sustainable innovations, and embedded its core values throughout the company culture.

»Clariant continues to demonstrate that sustainability and profitability go hand in hand,« said Ben van Beurden, Chairman of the Board of Directors. »The featured stories throughout this report showcase how our teams across the globe are translating our sustainability commitments into real solutions for our customers and creating value for all stakeholders. I am proud of what we have achieved and excited about the opportunities ahead.«

Clariant continues its comprehensive sustainability reporting framework in reference with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), in compliance with the Swiss Code of Obligations, and supported by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), ensuring transparency and accountability to all stakeholders.

The Integrated Report 2025 will be presented to shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 1 April 2026.





Clariant is a focused specialty chemical company led by the overarching purpose of "Greater chemistry - between people and planet." By connecting customer focus, innovation, and people, the company creates solutions to foster sustainability in different industries. On 31 December 2025, Clariant totaled a staff number of 10 281 and recorded sales of CHF 3.915 billion in the fiscal year. Since January 2023, the Group conducts its business through the three Business Units Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives. Clariant is based in Switzerland.

