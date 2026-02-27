AIZO Group Berhad: AIZO Group Returns to Profitability with RM1.56 Million PAT in Q2 FY2026 with RM38.23 Million Revenue

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / AIZO Group Berhad ("AIZO" or the "Company"), announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended 31 December 2025 ("Q2 FY2026"), delivering revenue of RM38.23 million, representing a 24.0% increase from RM30.82 million recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. Gross profit stood at RM4.26 million compared to RM4.69 million previously, reflecting margin pressures within the bituminous division amid softer global bitumen prices.

Notwithstanding this, the Group returned to profitability, recording a profit before tax ("PBT") of RM1.78 million versus a loss before tax of RM1.55 million in Q2 FY2025. Profit after tax ("PAT") amounted to RM1.56 million, a significant turnaround from the RM2.53 million loss recorded a year earlier. The improved performance was primarily driven by stronger work volume at the Selinsing Gold Mine under the civil engineering segment, improved plant availability within the energy division, and the recognition of a one-off waiver of debts during the quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue rose 12.6% from RM33.94 million in Q1 FY2026 to RM38.23 million. The civil engineering segment led growth, with revenue increasing to RM29.51 million from RM22.12 million in the preceding quarter, reflecting higher production volume at Selinsing Gold Mine project. However, the bituminous products segment recorded revenue of RM6.91 million, lower than RM9.66 million in Q1 FY2026 due to declining global bitumen prices which exerted downward pressure on selling prices. The energy segment registered revenue of RM1.66 million compared to RM2.10 million previously, mainly attributable to seasonal monsoon conditions affecting generation output.

Despite mixed segmental movements, the Group posted a PBT of RM1.78 million compared to a loss before tax of RM1.42 million in Q1 FY2026. The quarter also recorded positive adjusted EBITDA of approximately RM1.2 million, underscoring strengthening operational fundamentals.

For the cumulative six-month period ended 31 December 2025, the Group recorded revenue of RM72.17 million and a marginal loss after tax of RM0.31 million, reflecting a continued recovery trajectory compared to prior loss-making periods.

En. Ahmad Rahizal Bin Dato' Ahmad Rasidi, Executive Director of AIZO

En. Ahmad Rahizal Bin Dato' Ahmad Rasidi, the Executive Director of AIZO commented, "Q2 FY2026 marks an important inflection point for AIZO as we returned to profitability. The stronger civil engineering output and improved operational efficiency across our segments demonstrate that the restructuring and cost discipline measures implemented earlier are beginning to deliver measurable results. While certain divisions remain sensitive to commodity price movements and seasonal factors, our diversified structure is providing improved earnings stability."

Looking ahead, AIZO remains cautiously optimistic amid Malaysia's improving macroeconomic landscape, supported by steady GDP expansion, resilient private consumption and stable inflation. The Group will continue to prioritise operational efficiency, disciplined capital expenditure and progress acceleration across its civil works, bituminous manufacturing and renewable energy operations.

As at 31 December 2025, AIZO maintained total assets of RM181.30 million and total equity of RM82.98 million, with borrowings managed prudently. The Group remains focused on strengthening balance sheet resilience and enhancing long-term shareholder value as it advances through FY2026.

###

ABOUT AIZO GROUP BERHAD

AIZO Group Berhad ("AIZO" or the "Company"), is primarily a civil engineering specialist and bituminous products manufacturer that has diversified into renewable energy. The Company is a registered solar photovoltaic investor with the Sustainable Energy Development Authority Malaysia and owns a 9.99MW AC floating solar power plant and has expanded its renewable energy portfolio through participation in Malaysia's Large Scale Solar ("LSS") programme, including the successful securing of an LSS5 project.

For more information, visit https://aizo.com.my/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of AIZO Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Qian Yu Chow

Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: AIZO Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/aizo-group-returns-to-profitability-with-rm1.56-million-pat-in-q2-fy2026-with-rm-1142142