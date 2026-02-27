EQS-News: Guardian Metal Resources plc / Key word(s): IPO

27 February 2026 Guardian Metal Resources plc ('Guardian Metal' or the 'Company') Guardian Metal files registration statement for proposed initial public offering in the United States Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET OTCQB:GMTLF), a US-focused exploration-stage critical minerals company with a portfolio of tungsten exploration projects located in Nevada, US, is pleased to announce that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering ("IPO") in the United States of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"). All ADSs to be sold in the proposed IPO will be offered by Guardian Metal. Guardian Metal intends to apply to list its ADSs on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol "GMTL". The number of ADSs to be offered and the pricing terms for the proposed IPO have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. BMO Capital Markets Corp. will act as book-running manager for the proposed offering. The Registration Statement relating to the ADSs has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The ADSs may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. The Registration Statement can be accessed through the SEC's EDGAR database and contains further information relating to Guardian Metal. This announcement does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or issue, or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy securities. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer, solicitation, sale or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, sale or commitment would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The securities referred to in this announcement are to be offered only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus can be obtained from BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 151 W 42nd Street, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10036. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). Forward Looking Statements This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding Guardian Metal's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may or should be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to change. For further information visit www.guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following: Guardian Metal Resources plc

About Guardian Metal Resources Guardian Metal Resources PLC (LON: GMET, OTCQX: GMTLF) is a US-focused exploration-stage critical minerals company with a portfolio of tungsten exploration projects located in Nevada, US. Its principal tungsten asset is the Pilot Mountain project, followed by the Tempiute project, which are both situated in historic tungsten districts with well-known occurrences of scheelite-bearing skarn mineralization that have seen prior tungsten mining activity by third parties.



