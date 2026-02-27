The UK-based manufacturer has expanded its Ecomod 290HT range with a new 65 kW monobloc air-source heat pump using R290 refrigerant, offering flow temperatures up to 70 C, a COP of 4.6, and cascade capability of up to 7 units.Heating specialist Ideal Heating has expanded its Ecomod 290HT heat pump line with a new 65 kW model to meet demand for higher output systems. "The new Ecomod 290HT 65 kW has a maximum flow temperature of 70 C and an excellent coefficient of performance (COP) of up to 4.6 which means it produces up to 4.6 units of heat for every single unit of electrical energy consumed," ...

